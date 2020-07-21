Last Updated:

Dunkirk Movie Quiz: Only True Christopher Nolan Fans Can Ace This Quiz

Dunkirk movie quiz is here and only the true Christopher Nolan fans can ace this Hollywood movie quiz based on this acclaimed war drama.

Dunkirk completes 3 years today, on July 21, 2020. This Christopher Nolan film went on to become a blockbuster and garnered several awards and accolades. For fans of Nolan, here is a Dunkirk quiz. Take this quiz and check how well do you know this war drama: 

Which of the following actors did not feature in the 2017 war drama Dunkirk? 

  • Fionn Whitehead as Tommy
  • Tom Glynn-Carney as Peter
  • Jack Lowden as Collins
  • Colin Farrell  as Alex


On which of the following war is the film Dunkirk based? 

  • World War 1 
  • World War 2 
  • Cold War 
  • The Oil War 


Which of the following movies is not directed by the director of this film? 

  • The Dark Knight
  • The Dark Knight Rises
  • Memento 
  • Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice

In Dunkirk, which actor plays the role of Tommy? 

  • Fionn Whitehead 
  • Denzel Washington
  • Tom Hanks
  • Leonardo DiCaprio


In Dunkirk, which actor plays the role of Collins? 

  • Jack Nicholson
  • Clint Eastwood
  • Al Pacino
  • Jack Lowden 

In Dunkirk, which actor plays the role of Shivering Soldier?

  • Cillian Murphy
  • Mark Rylance
  • Tom Hardy
  • Robert De Niro

 

Which of the following multinational mass media and entertainment firm distributed Dunkirk? 

  • Warner Bros.
  • Walt Disney
  • Netflix 
  • Disyney+ Hotstar 

What is the run time of Dunkirk? 

  • 106 minutes
  • 204 minutes 
  • 225 minutes 
  • 115 minutes 


The film Dunkirk was praised for its music. The movie also went on to win two Academy Awards for its sound. Which of the following artist composed music for the film? 

  • Hans Zimmer
  • James Newton Howard
  • Steve Jablonsky Horner
  • Harry Gregson Williams

Answers of the above Dunkirk Quiz 

  1. Colin Farrell was not a part of the film.
  2. World War 2 witnessed the Battle of Dunkirk
  3. Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice is directed by Zack Snyder
  4. Fionn Whitehead played the role of Tommy
  5. Jack Lowden played the role of Collins
  6. Cillian Murphy played the role of the shivering solider
  7. Warner Bros. distributed Dunkirk
  8. 106 minutes is the estimated run time of the war drama
  9. Hans Zimmer composed the soundtrack.

 

