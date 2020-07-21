Dunkirk Movie Quiz: Only True Christopher Nolan Fans Can Ace This Quiz

Dunkirk completes 3 years today, on July 21, 2020. This Christopher Nolan film went on to become a blockbuster and garnered several awards and accolades. For fans of Nolan, here is a Dunkirk quiz. Take this quiz and check how well do you know this war drama:

Dunkirk movie quiz

Which of the following actors did not feature in the 2017 war drama Dunkirk?

Fionn Whitehead as Tommy

Tom Glynn-Carney as Peter

Jack Lowden as Collins

Colin Farrell as Alex



On which of the following war is the film Dunkirk based?

World War 1

World War 2

Cold War

The Oil War



Which of the following movies is not directed by the director of this film?

The Dark Knight

The Dark Knight Rises

Memento

Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice

In Dunkirk, which actor plays the role of Tommy?

Fionn Whitehead

Denzel Washington

Tom Hanks

Leonardo DiCaprio



In Dunkirk, which actor plays the role of Collins?

Jack Nicholson

Clint Eastwood

Al Pacino

Jack Lowden

In Dunkirk, which actor plays the role of Shivering Soldier?

Cillian Murphy

Mark Rylance

Tom Hardy

Robert De Niro

Which of the following multinational mass media and entertainment firm distributed Dunkirk?

Warner Bros.

Walt Disney

Netflix

Disyney+ Hotstar

What is the run time of Dunkirk?

106 minutes

204 minutes

225 minutes

115 minutes



The film Dunkirk was praised for its music. The movie also went on to win two Academy Awards for its sound. Which of the following artist composed music for the film?

Hans Zimmer

James Newton Howard

Steve Jablonsky Horner

Harry Gregson Williams

Answers of the above Dunkirk Quiz

Colin Farrell was not a part of the film. World War 2 witnessed the Battle of Dunkirk Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice is directed by Zack Snyder Fionn Whitehead played the role of Tommy Jack Lowden played the role of Collins Cillian Murphy played the role of the shivering solider Warner Bros. distributed Dunkirk 106 minutes is the estimated run time of the war drama Hans Zimmer composed the soundtrack.

