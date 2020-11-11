Dwayne Johnson And Dany Garcia Developing Scorpion King Reboot?

The Scorpion King is an action-adventure fantasy film released in 2002. It is a spin-off of The Mummy franchise, starring Dwayne Johnson in the lead as Mathayus. Directed by Chuck Russell, the movie received mix reviews from the audiences. Now a reboot project is said to be in works.

Scorpion King reboot in works from Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia?

Deadline has recently reported that Universal Pictures, along with Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia’s Seven Bucks Productions is looking to relaunch Scorpion King with a new movie. It has set Straight Outta Compton scribe, Jonathan Herman to pen down the script. Seven Buck’s Hiram Garcia will also produce the project with Johnson and Dany.

The Rock has his plate full until 2022 with several ventures. So, the studio is looking to add a new actor to play the action hero as well as a director to helm the film. There are reports that Dwayne Johnson would not appear in Scorpion King reboot, but there is always a possibility of a cameo once the movie finally gets into production. The project will be overseen by Universal’s Senior VP Production Jay Polidoro and creative executive Tony Ducret. Reboot Scorpion King's cast and plot details are not revealed yet.

Dwayne Johnson made his acting debut with the role in The Mummy Returns. The character was widely acknowledged and a spinoff film was set marking Johnson’s launch as a full-fledged movie star. Talking about the reboot, the wrestler-turned-actor said that The Scorpion King was his very first role ever on the silver screen and he is honoured and excited to reimagine and deliver this cool mythology to a whole new generation. The Rock stated that he would not have had the career he is lucky enough to have, had it not been for The Scorpion King and he is thrilled that they at Seven Bucks Productions can help create those same opportunities for other hardworking actors today. Johnson believes Jonathan Herman will put in the hard work to deliver a fantastic script for their global audience.

Dany Garcia spoke about the upcoming project. She said that the original Scorpion King was a crucial catalyst helping to catapult them into the world of film. The producer stated that to be able to now produce the next iteration as part of their Seven Bucks Productions slate is a special, full-circle moment, a testament to what they have been fortunate enough to build for their audience and ultimately a humble reminder of the timeless value of authentic storytelling.

