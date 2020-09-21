Dwayne Johnson Shares 'Red Notice' Set Photo Following "most Aggressive" COVID-19 Protocol

Dwayne Johnson has returned to filming his upcoming project with Netflix, Red Notice. The movie is one of the most anticipated ventures of the streaming platform. The Rock shared a picture from the set as the makers are seen following the “new normal” COVID-19 protocol.

Dwayne Johnson shares Red Notice set photo after resuming shoot

The Rock took to his Instagram handle, where he has more than 195 million followers, to share a behind-the-sets photo of Red Notice as it resumed filming. He mentioned that the process of shooting has changed and it has been one week since it resumed. The actor stated that there was some “angst and anxiety” on set by the crew but they did not lose their focus.

Dwayne Johnson wrote that they took the “most aggressive health and safety” coronavirus measures in all of Hollywood. The picture has Johnson along with Red Notice director. Rawson Marshall Thurber. Both are seen wearing a face mask and shield. Take a look at his post below.

Red Notice also stars Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. Both the actors previously shared a picture of themselves getting tested for COVID-19 before resuming shoot. The action-comedy thriller movie is said to be one of the biggest upcoming feature films of Netflix with a budget of around $130 million.

Red Notice plot follows the world of international crime. It will show an INTERPOL agent, who is on a hunt for the world’s most wanted art thief and the world’s greatest con man. While Dwayne Johnson is said to play the agent, who is called as the world’s greatest tracker. Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds will be seen as the art thief and con-man, respectively. Red Notice release date is not announced yet.

