Dwayne Johnson Reveals 'Young Rock' Series Main Cast; Check It Out

Young Rock is an upcoming comedy series inspired by the earlier life of Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock. It received a straight-to-series order by NBC in January this year. Now the wrester-turned-actor has revealed the cast of the series.
Dwayne Johnson is one of the most popular personalities on the internet. He revealed that Young Rock cast on his social media handles. It shows that the series will have three actors portraying The Rock at different ages. The series will also have Johnson’s father, mother and grandmother. Take a look at the cast.
#YOUNGROCK And playing my mom @atajohnson aka Mama Rock is the talented and lovely @staceyleilua. Many of you know my moms story - cancer survivor, gone thru hell and back, incredible life and still the sweetest human being on the planet. And still goes to smack me when I cuss 😂🤦🏽♂️ #StrongWomen #YOUNGROCK @sevenbucksprod @NBC
#YOUNGROCK And playing the OG original Rock - my pops, Rocky “Soulman” Johnson is the charismatic @iamjosephleeanderson 💥 As you guys know my dad passed away earlier this year so this role is a special one and our first episode is dedicate to him 🙏🏾 My dad was a true trail blazer and broke color barriers all across our country in the 60s, 70s & 80s. One half of the first black tag team champions (with Tony Atlas) my pops was a bad dude in the game. I miss him. This one’s for you Rocky. #ToughLove #YOUNGROCK @sevenbucksprod @NBC
#YOUNGROCK Coming in hot and lowering the University of MIAMI BOOM 🏈💥 is @ulilatukefu! Playing at THE U - these years were some of my most defining. The highs are incredible, but the lows were critical. 275lbs of upper body violence, attitude and clearly eating too much pizza. #NationalChampions #TheU #YOUNGROCK @sevenbucksprod @NBC
#YOUNGROCK This role is a special one and HIGHLY entertaining. Playing my grandma, Lia Maivia will be the one of a kind, Ana Tuisila. Cool backstory: My grandmother, Lia Maivia was pro wrestling’s first women’s promoter. She HAD TO BE tough as nails in a male dominated, shark infested world of wrestling. She set the bar for tough business practices and also set the bar for how loving a sweet grandma could be to her only grandson - me ☺️ She was also charged by the feds for extortion, eventually deported, became homeless and lost everything in the early 90’s. Crazy life. I was blessed enough to help change that hard time scenario around and get her back on her feet. Her journey was unreal and can’t wait for you guys to watch! #StrongWomen #YOUNGROCK @sevenbucksprod @NBC
#YOUNGROCK This kid @adriangroulx is our anchor and my hero 👊🏾 He’s got the hardest job of ‘em of all playing “little Dewey” - yes, unfortunately that was the nickname my God parents gave me after the weather - as in dewdrops. Jesus. 🤦🏽♂️😂 At 10yrs old, I was rambunctious as all hell 😈, was already girl crazy 😜 and loved pro wrestling — especially the part when wrestlers would bleed 🩸🥴💀🤣 This kid, Adrian is my hero because I look back at this time in my life so fondly and how I viewed the world thru my 10yr old eyes. I was all these things but at the core I was a sweet little boy and a complicated little cub 🐻 who just needed guidance. Years later here we are and I did alright 🙏🏾👊🏾 This passion project is special and I’m boundless grateful to EVERYONE who is lending their talents, passion, love and mana to bring it to life. Can’t wait for you guys to watch this one! #ComplicatedCub #LittleDewey #YOUNGROCK @sevenbucksprod @NBC
Young Rock will chronicle Dwayne Johnson’s formative years and he is said to appear in each episode. The project is developed by The Rock and Fresh Off the Boat creator Nahnatchka Khan, who also penned down the pilot along with Jeff Chiang. The series is banked by Universal Television, Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions and Khan’s Fierce Baby Productions. Chiang, Khan, Jennifer Carreras, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz and Johnson serve as executive producers. It is expected to commence production soon in Australia. Young Rock will premiere on NBC.
Promo Image Source: therock Instagram
