Dwayne Johnson Reveals 'Young Rock' Series Main Cast; Check It Out

Young Rock is an upcoming comedy series inspired by the earlier life of Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock. It received a straight-to-series order by NBC in January this year. Now the wrester-turned-actor has revealed the cast of the series.

Dwayne Johnson reveals Young Rock main cast

Dwayne Johnson is one of the most popular personalities on the internet. He revealed that Young Rock cast on his social media handles. It shows that the series will have three actors portraying The Rock at different ages. The series will also have Johnson’s father, mother and grandmother. Take a look at the cast.

Bradley Constant as 15-year-old Dwayne Johnson

Stacey Leilua as Ata Johnson (The Rock’s mother)

Joseph Lee Anderson as Rocky Johnson (The Rock’s father)

Uli Latukefu as 20-year-old Dwayne Johnson

Ana Tuisila as Lia Maivia (The Rock’s grandmother)

Adrian Groulx as 10-year-old Dwayne “Dewey” Johnson

Young Rock will chronicle Dwayne Johnson’s formative years and he is said to appear in each episode. The project is developed by The Rock and Fresh Off the Boat creator Nahnatchka Khan, who also penned down the pilot along with Jeff Chiang. The series is banked by Universal Television, Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions and Khan’s Fierce Baby Productions. Chiang, Khan, Jennifer Carreras, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz and Johnson serve as executive producers. It is expected to commence production soon in Australia. Young Rock will premiere on NBC.

Promo Image Source: therock Instagram

