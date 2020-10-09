Dwayne Johnson Surpasses 200 MN Instagram Followers, Becomes Most-followed American Man

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock has recently touched 200 million followers on Instagram. The wrestler-turned-actor has been quite active on the social media platform for a long time. He celebrated the achievement by sharing a few lessons with his fans.
Dwayne Johnson posted a video on his Instagram handle expressing his gratitude as he reached 200 million followers on the social media platform. In the video, he thanked his fans and gave them a lesson which he learned of "always speaking the truth". He stated that he will continue to speak his truth and will do it with care and compassion. The Rock was seen wearing a semi-formal outfit with a bow tie. Check out his video below:
Here’s what I’ve learned these past few weeks and maybe, you can find value in this take away and apply it to your own life. Always speak your truth. And when you do speak your truth - do your best to speak with dignity, compassion, respect, poise and empathy. Even when the conversations get uncomfortable - when you approach with respect and care - on the other side of discomfort - is clarity and progress. THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU for giving me the space to speak my truth. You have my word, I’ll always do my best to speak my truth with dignity, respect, empathy and GRATITUDE. That’s my lesson I’ve learned. And the result of speaking my truth is I was just informed, I’ve surged past and blown by 200 MILLION FOLLOWERS on Instagram and over 300 MILLION FOLLOWERS across all platforms - officially becoming/ The #1 followed man in America. The #1 followed American man in the world. And most importantly, the #1 daddy at home. Love you guys, I always got your back and let’s keep rockin’ 🖤👊🏾 #speakyourtruth #dignityrespectgratitude #thatsoursuperpower 🇺🇸
Although Dwayne Johnson becomes the most followed American man on Instagram, he is not the most followed man worldwide. The title belongs to Football icon Cristiano Ronaldo, who currently has 239 million followers. Pop Singer Ariana Grande also recently crossed 200 million followers, becoming the first woman to do so. She is followed by Kylie Jenner with 197 million followers and Selena Gomes who has 194 million followers.
