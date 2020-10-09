Dwayne Johnson Surpasses 200 MN Instagram Followers, Becomes Most-followed American Man

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock has recently touched 200 million followers on Instagram. The wrestler-turned-actor has been quite active on the social media platform for a long time. He celebrated the achievement by sharing a few lessons with his fans.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson Aka 'The Rock' Becomes The Highest-paid Actor For Second Time In A Row

Dwayne Johnson becomes the most followed American man on Instagram

Dwayne Johnson posted a video on his Instagram handle expressing his gratitude as he reached 200 million followers on the social media platform. In the video, he thanked his fans and gave them a lesson which he learned of "always speaking the truth". He stated that he will continue to speak his truth and will do it with care and compassion. The Rock was seen wearing a semi-formal outfit with a bow tie. Check out his video below:

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson Reveals 'Young Rock' Series Main Cast; Check It Out

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson Shares 'Red Notice' Set Photo Following "most Aggressive" COVID-19 Protocol

Although Dwayne Johnson becomes the most followed American man on Instagram, he is not the most followed man worldwide. The title belongs to Football icon Cristiano Ronaldo, who currently has 239 million followers. Pop Singer Ariana Grande also recently crossed 200 million followers, becoming the first woman to do so. She is followed by Kylie Jenner with 197 million followers and Selena Gomes who has 194 million followers.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo, Dwayne Johnson And Other Stars' Interesting Nap Schedules Revealed

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.