Dwayne Johnson’s Movies That Fans Must Watch Right Away

From starting as a wrestler on WWE to trying his hand at acting, Dwayne Johnson has surely made a place for himself in the entertainment industry. Today, he is one of the highest-grossing box-office stars and bankable actors we have. Johnson was even listed in the Time 100 Most Influential People in the World list for 2019. Here a look back at some of the best hit movies of The Rock until now.

Dwayne Johnson’s best movies

1. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017)

One cannot have a movies list of Dwayne Johnson without Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle topping the list. The third instalment in the Jumanji franchise, the film was loved by the audience and critics alike. With Dwayne Johnson’s multi-layered performance paired with the perfect comic timing, you should be thankful that the next instalment is in the making.

2. Moana (2016)

The Rock is also known for his distinctive voice along with his acting skills. His dubbing skills came in handy for Disney’s children’s fantasy film, Moana. Dwayne giving a voice to the cute Demigod Maui is one of his most beautiful and adorable performances until date.

3. Fast Five (2011)

Fast Five paved the path of stardom for The Rock in the film industry. He blew a breath of fresh air into the entire cast of the Fast And Furious franchise. This choice by the makers of the action film series pumped the entire franchise to the million-dollar franchise that it is today.

4. Central Intelligence (2016)

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart’s unlikely pairing worked out brilliantly for this action-comedy. The film was one of the biggest hits of the year. Even though the plotline of the film received a lot of criticism, the lead cast carried the film on their shoulders and made it a huge hit.

5. Pain & Gain (2013)

Dwayne Johnson played a drug addict in this action flick alongside Mark Wahlberg and Anthony Mackie. The performance that Dwayne delivers with Pain & Gain is one of his best till date. The Rock’s fellow WWE superstar Kurt Angle also had a cameo role in the film.

