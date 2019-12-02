Dwayne Johnson’s Net Worth Might Come As A Surprise To You

From starting as a wrestler on WWE to trying his hand at acting, Dwayne Johnson has surely made a place for himself in the entertainment industry. Today, he is one of the highest-grossing box-office stars and bankable actors we have. Johnson was even listed in the Time 100 Most Influential People in the World list for 2019.

Here is Dwayne Johnson’s net worth

According to Forbes, Dwayne Johnson made a total of $89.4 million as of September 2019. He got the biggest paychecks from his last hit films like Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Hobbs And Shaw. The Rock also got a share from the profit made.

However, Dwayne Johnson’s net worth over the past 25 years of his career is reportedly estimated to be $280 million. Another business portal estimated his net worth to be $165 million. Well, the actual numbers are only known by The Rock. In 2012, an online portal named him the richest wrestler in the world.

In addition to wrestling and acting, Dwayne Johnson and his previous wife Dany Garcia own a production house, Seven Bucks Productions. Whenever The Rock decides to star in a film, the production company is involved in every crucial step right from script reading to the movie release. Seven Bucks Productions also co-produced the 2019 comedy superhero film, Shazam!

Dwayne Johnson was also reportedly paid $700,000 for every episode appearance in the comedy-drama series, Ballers. In 2016, he partnered with American apparel manufacturer Under Armour to start his line of clothing, shoe line, and headphones. In 2000, The Rock released his autobiography titled The Rock Says... which debuted on the first position on The New York Times Best Sellers list.

In 2006, Dwayne Johnson also started the Dwayne Johnson Rock Foundation. The charitable organisation works with at-risk and terminally ill children. He also works closely with Make-A-Wish Foundation. He and his ex-wife Dany Garcia have made donations on several occasions to various other charitable organisations.

On the work front, Dwayne Johnson will be next seen in Disney’s Jungle Cruise. The film is expected to release in July 2020. He will also be seen in Netflix’s Red Notice. The Rock will also be starring in DC's Black Adam. The film is based on the role he played in the 2019 superhero film, Shazam! The film is slated for a late 2021 release.

