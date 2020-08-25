Dwayne Johnson Pays Tribute To Late Father Rocky Johnson On His 76th Birth Anniversary

Dwayne Johnson paid tribute to his late father and wrestler, Rocky Johnson on his birthday. It is SoulMan’s first birth anniversary since he passed away earlier this year on January 15 at the age of 75. The actor shared a heartfelt video applauding his late father’s achievement.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson Shares Video Of Fan Imitating Evergreen And Iconic The Rock Trash Talk

Dwayne Johnson remembers his late father on his birth anniversary

Dwayne Johnson shared a video of his late father Rock Johnson, on his social media handles, in order to remember him and celebrate his birthday. The video shows “SoulMan” and his journey of becoming an acclaimed wrestler. The Rock’s voice over is heard saying that what his father accomplished is “no small feat” as it was at the time of “tremendous” racial description. Rocky’s speech from one of the wrestling award function is heard in the background as the video shows his hustle as a fighter. He narrates the problems he faced because of the colour of his skin, but still emerged as “the first black team champions of the world” with his partner Tony Atlas. In the end, Dwayne Johnson says that his late father has not only paved the way for people of colour, but for anyone and everyone who believes in their dream. The Rock wrote a heartfelt note for late Rocky Johnson with the video.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson Condemns George Floyd's Death; Says There Is A "HUMANITY Code"

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson Aka 'The Rock' Becomes The Highest-paid Actor For Second Time In A Row

Rocky Johnson’s death

Rocky Johnson breathed his last on January 15, 2020, in the Lutz, Florida home that Dwayne Johnson bought for him. The cause of death was reported as a pulmonary embolism caused by a blood clot that travelled from a deep vein thrombosis in his leg. Former wrestler B. Brian Blair told the Associated Press that Rocky though he had "the flu or something," but refused to visit a doctor. Many wrestlers paid their tribute to their late colleague.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson And Wife Lauren Hashian Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary With A Song

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.