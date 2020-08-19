Dwayne Johnson And Wife Lauren Hashian Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary With A Song

Dwayne Johnson and wife Lauren Hashian are celebrating their first wedding anniversary. The couple got married on August 18, 2019, in Hawaii. To celebrate the special occasion, singer and songwriter Hashian has released a new song titled, Step Into A Love Like This that gives a glimpse of their wedding.

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian celebrate their first marriage anniversary

Dwayne Johnson shared the news on his social media platforms that his wife Lauren Hashian is releasing her new single, Step Into A Love Like This, on the occasion of their first wedding anniversary. The song has the footage from their wedding. He mentioned that it is the same song which Hashian sang to him right after their wedding.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stated that the track is also a tribute to all their loved ones who have passed away. He recalled that he got “very emotional” when he listened to the song for the first time. Praising his wife, the actor said that Lauren Hashian is a “gifted and soulful” songwriter who penned down every single word of Step Into A Love Like This. He noted that it reflects their life and blessings on their wedding day. The Rock mentioned that he is a “lucky and grateful husband, father and man to have such an amazing woman” by his side.

Dwayne Johnson gave a special shout to his “extremely loving” daughters, Jazzy and Tai for accompanying him as he got down his knee to propose Lauren Hashian. He mentioned that she technically never said yes, as she just burst out laughing and then crying. The Rock noted that they are “privileged” to share the song and their wedding moments with others.

Lauren Hashian about her new single

Lauren Hashian also took to her social media handles for sharing her new single Step Into A Love Like This on her first wedding anniversary with Dwayne Johnson. She mentioned that it is the “most personal and rewarding song” she has ever written. Hashian stated that it is personal because “every word is from the heart,” and rewarding because she sang the song one year ago to her now-husband Dwayne Johnson. She disclosed that the track was written with help from some of her closest friends and colleagues. Lauren Hashian posted a small part of the song.

Dwayne Johnson was first married to Dany Garcia; with whom he has one daughter, Simone Alexandra Johnson. They got divorced in 2007, after around 10 years of marriage. The Rock then exchanged vows with Lauren Hashian in 2019. The couple is blessed with two daughters, four-year-old Jasmine Lia Johnson, and two-year-old Tiana Gia Johnson.

