Dwayne Johnson Raps 'You're Welcome' For Daughter Tia As He Washes Her Hands; Watch

While the whole world is suffering from the scary threat of the Coronavirus pandemic, people are spending time at home to follow social distancing. Actor Dwayne Johnson is setting out 'dad-goals' for all fathers in the world which can be seen through his recent post. Dwayne posted a video where he is teaching his daughter how to wash her hands while singing her a song from his movie Moana.

Dwayne sings You're Welcome

The video shared by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson shows the actor singing to his daughter Tia as the father-daughter duo stand in their bathroom. Dwayne, in the video, talks about how every parent must teach their kids to keep their hands clean. While anyone can sing ABCs, they can also look for innovative ways to teach hand-washing. Then, the Fast and Furious actor starts singing the rap portion of his song You're Welcome from the movie Moana.

Dwayne can be seen in a towel as he takes Tia's little hands in his and washes her hands. At one point, Tia also joins in her father and they two cutely complete the song. In the caption of the post, Dwayne revealed that it is his pre-shower ritual that he cleans Tia's hands. He talked about how the 2-year-old demands the rap portion be sung. The actor also asked his fans to stay healthy and stay safe.

He recently went live with his fans and answered some fun questions. He sat down with his cheat meal, which included Brioche French toast and his 'quarantina' margarita as he responded to his fans. Fans were left highly amused with Dwayne's large-sized French toast, calling him a legend.

Coronavirus in USA has affected a large number of people. The count in the States has crossed over 2 lakhs. The USA now has the most number of affected people from Coronavirus.

Source: Dwayne Johnson's Instagram

