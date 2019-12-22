Dwayne Johnson And Kevin Hart Dress-up To Surprise Moviegoers Over The Weekend

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and his best pal Kevin Hart got into the festive spirit as the Rock dressed up in a huge elf costume and reminded social media users of Will Ferrel from the 2003 movie Elf. His partner in crime, Kevin Hart put on a full Santa suit as they both tried to surprise moviegoers.

Festive surprise for Moviegoers

Dwayne posted pictures of his and Hart's weekend plans on Instagram and called himself the 'Dwelf'. The Rock also recently just shared an adorable baby photo of himself under a Christmas tree. In another post, Dwayne revealed that he was watching Moana with his four-year-old daughter and also shared her reaction from when he told her that he was demi-god Maui.



In related news, Jumanji enjoyed a stable box office run in India earning over ₹25 crores in the first five days. The film faced some solid competition from the Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 2 which is also running well at the box office. As per reports, more of family and youth audiences are choosing to watch Jumanji: The Next Level as it promises to be a complete package of entertainment.

Read: Dwayne Johnson's Christmas Throwback Is All Things Cute And Hilarious; See Pic

Read: Dwayne Johnson Shares Witty Response To Giannis Antetokounmpo's 'The Rock' Moves

At the global level, the film is proving to be a clean hit by winning many international markets like China, Russia, Germany, and the UK. As per reports, Jumanji: The Next Level to date has earned $216 million, making it the biggest entry in the franchise yet. The film is currently running over four thousand screens in the USA, making it one of the widest releases in 2019. Jumanji: The Next Level has only a week to be the solo blockbuster film running with Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker.

Read: 'Jumanji: The Next Level' Box Office: The Dwayne Johnson Starrer Mints Rs 25 Crores

Read: Dwayne Johnson Has An Adorable Birthday Wish For His Daughter Jasmine

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.