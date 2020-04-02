The Debate
Dwayne Johnson's Giant French Toast & Tequila Cheat Meal Leaves Twitterati Awestruck

Dwayne Johnson went live to answer some questions while he ate a giant french toast with tequila, leaving Twitterati and fans awestruck. Read more about this.

Written By Yashika Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Dwayne Johnson recently invited all his fans to join him in a virtual cheat meal as he went live on Instagram. The actor was seen sitting in front of his camera as he was having a scrumptious meal. He can be seen eating a huge French toast and some Tequila. The live video gave the fans a chance to see what includes in Dwayne Johnson's diet.

ALSO READ | 'Hobbs & Shaw 2' Is Officially Under Development, Confirms Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne enjoys his Cheat Meal Sunday!

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson shared a picture of Teremana tequila bottles kept in a basket before he went live. The actor called his margarita 'Quarantina'. He also shared that he will be eating a Brioche French Toast. The live video happened at 5 PM on Sunday, March 29. In the live video, Dwayne answered questions from his fans while he gorged into his tasty meal. 

ALSO READ | Be YouNick Announces Collaboration With 'Shri' Dwayne Johnson But There's A Twist

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

ALSO READ | Dwayne Johnson’s Highest Grossing Movies That You Should Definitely Watch

The Twitterati could not hold back with their comments and were completely awestruck with The Rock's meal. People went on Twitter to share their experience of the live video. They talked about the size of the toast and called him a legend as well. Here are some tweets:

ALSO READ | Dwayne Johnson's Inspirational Transformation From His Debut Movie Till Date 

ALSO READ | Dwayne Johnson Starrer 'Fast & Furious 7' Has Him Watching Himself Play Football On TV

 

 

