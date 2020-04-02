Dwayne Johnson's Giant French Toast & Tequila Cheat Meal Leaves Twitterati Awestruck

Dwayne Johnson recently invited all his fans to join him in a virtual cheat meal as he went live on Instagram. The actor was seen sitting in front of his camera as he was having a scrumptious meal. He can be seen eating a huge French toast and some Tequila. The live video gave the fans a chance to see what includes in Dwayne Johnson's diet.

Dwayne enjoys his Cheat Meal Sunday!

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson shared a picture of Teremana tequila bottles kept in a basket before he went live. The actor called his margarita 'Quarantina'. He also shared that he will be eating a Brioche French Toast. The live video happened at 5 PM on Sunday, March 29. In the live video, Dwayne answered questions from his fans while he gorged into his tasty meal.

The Twitterati could not hold back with their comments and were completely awestruck with The Rock's meal. People went on Twitter to share their experience of the live video. They talked about the size of the toast and called him a legend as well. Here are some tweets:

The Rock is on Instagram Live eating the biggest french toast I've ever seen, drinking tequila whilst listening to Taylor Swift 😂😂😂 absolute legend — Trevor Lloyd (@Trevorlloyd92) March 29, 2020

Finally, a public service address for grownups: The Rock eating like a million pounds of french toast with peanut butter on it pic.twitter.com/QpsA0H4v1u — Jason Kirk (@thejasonkirk) March 29, 2020

Right now on Instagram, @therock is eating his cheat meal which consists of two pieces of brioche french toast that are the sizes of bricks. pic.twitter.com/vbcGS48snN — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) March 29, 2020

Just want to be as happy as the Rock is lathering his HOUSES of French toast in syrup. pic.twitter.com/GXSXxb6YLn — Luke Domask (@Ljd_80) March 29, 2020

POV: you're enjoying a chill Sunday evening date night with The Rock and he reaches over to feed you a bite of his French toast pic.twitter.com/bJEWA3OLL2 — lauren (@_la_wren) March 29, 2020

How does one acquire bread this thicc? pic.twitter.com/yvdJ1hAsGf — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) March 29, 2020

