Kim Kardashian Believes Her Son Psalm Is A Reincarnation Of Her Father

Kim Kardashian recently revealed in an interview that she has started believing that her son Psalm is a reincarnation of her late father Robert Kardashian Sr. During the interview, Kim Kardashian also talked about various instances that led her to believe that her father has reincarnated. Read on to know more details about Kim Kardashian’s interview.

Psalm reincarnation of Robert Kardashian Sr.?

Kim Kardashian West is extremely close to her family. The beauty mogul and reality television star never misses out on a chance to spend some time with her kids. But recently, Kim Kardashian made an unusual revelation about her son Psalm.

During an interview with a media portal, Kim Kardashian said that her son Psalm is the happiest baby alive and is always smiling. She further referred a moment from Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 16. She said that on their show they had aired an episode where the entire family was in Bali and a blind woman came up to her and said that she (Kim Kardashian West) was going to have another son who will be a reincarnation of her father.

Kim Kardashian further continued by stating that no one except her family and the show’s crew knew that Kim had a surrogate who was pregnant with their boy. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star then recalled another incident where Psalm’s nurse brought him to a baby shower and a similar incident took place.

According to Kim Kardashian, a woman came up to the nurse and asked her if Psalm was her son. The nurse replied in negative and said that she was just watching him. But then the woman gave the nurse a message to pass on to Psalm mother. The woman asked her to tell the little boy’s mom that a family member of hers has reincarnated.

Kim Kardashian after narrating these two incidents has said that now she and her whole family thinks that her dad Robert Kardashian Sr. has reincarnated as Psalm. She further added that Psalm is also left-handed just like her father and now because of these incidents she believes in reincarnation.

