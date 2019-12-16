'Jumanji: The Next Level' Packs Solid Punch At Box Office | Check Weekend Collection

Jumanji: The Next Level is a fantasy adventure comedy film. It is a follow up to 2017 released Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and overall the fourth instalment in the Jumanji franchise. The movie stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner, Ser'Darius Blain, and Madison Iseman, reprising their roles from the previous film, alongside newcomers Awkwafina, Danny Glover, and Danny DeVito. Check out its first-weekend box office collection.

Weekend collection (India)

Day wise

Friday - ₹5.05 crore

Saturday - ₹8.35 crore

Sunday - ₹10.10 crore

Total collection - ₹24.65 crore

The movie clashed with two Bollywood films, Mardaani 2 and The Body. But after receiving mostly positive reviews and the star power, it has been performing better than them. Jumanji: The Next Level has emerged as the highest-grossing film of this weekend at the domestic market. It has reportedly collected $60.1 million.

Audience reviews

#JumanjiTheNextLevelReview: This fantasy film has much to offer, right from adventure to humour. Whatever your age is, you will enjoy !! #JumanjiReview — Sathurvedan (@sathurvedan) December 16, 2019

#JumanjiTheNextLevelReview : 3/5



Decent Entertainer With Some Good Moments in Climax - Loose Moments in First Half - Cinematography & Action Sequences are Great But Looks Mediocre in Front Of Previous Part !!#JumanjiTheNextLevel #Jumanji #DwayneJohnson #KarenGillan — Movie Reviews Blog (@MovieReviewsBlg) December 14, 2019

#JumanjiTheNextLevel gets 8/10 , a superb entertainer film , its indeed level up for the franchise good direction visual effects & the rock along with #karengillan

Scene :The Mandarine monkey scene will give you goosbumps

🏆🏆 One Time watch 🏆🏆#JumanjiTheNextLevelreview — 🎭 IamSouMik 🎭 (@AmbitiousSOumik) December 13, 2019

Loved #JumanjiTheNextLevel last night. Great, funny film. @TheRock @jackblack @KevinHart4real @karengillan as well as all the other cast played brilliant characters. Looking forward to (hopefully) the next one! — Stephen Daly (@steve_daly99) December 15, 2019

Jumanji: The Next Level

When Spencer goes back into the fantastical world of Jumanji, his friends Martha, Fridge and Bethany re-enter the game to bring him home. But the game is now broken -- and fighting back. Everything the friends know about Jumanji is about to change, as they soon discover there is more obstacles and more danger to overcome.

