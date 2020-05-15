Times When Chrissy Teigen Turned Producer For Popular TV Shows

Chrissy Teigen is one of the most popular TV personalities in the United States of America. She started her career as a model and made the headlines when she tied the knots with artist John Legend. Apart from being a model, she is also known for working as a producer. Read on to know more about the times when Teigen worked as a producer:

Times Chrissy Teigen was a producer

Chrissy Teigen has appeared on several TV shows as herself. She has been seen by fans in shows like Ridiculousness, Model Employee, Lip Sync Battle, FabLife, The Voice, and others. But then she decided to try her luck and work as a producer for the following projects:

Chrissy's Court

Chrissy's Court is a shot reality show where Teigen works as an actual courtroom judge handling real cases. Her mother Pepper Thai works as a bailiff in the show. The show was released on Quibi, on April 6, 2020. It had a run time of 10 minutes and had a total of 12 episodes. Chrissy Teigen is one of the producers of the show along with Luke Dillon, Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz and others.

BOUGHT A BRIDESMAID DRESS FOR A WEDDING THAT NEVER HAPPENED? SHITTY ROOMMATE? SIGNIFICANT OTHER WATCH A SHOW WITHOUT YOU? NO CLAIM IS TOO SMALL!!!! IF IT’S PETTY, WE WANT YOU! 💵👩‍⚖️ 💵 SUBMIT YOUR CASES TO INFO@CHRISSYSCOURT.COM pic.twitter.com/2dHgnMmqcO — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 30, 2019

NBC's New Year's Eve

NBC's New Year's Eve is a television show which airs annually on New Year's Eve on NBC. It is created by Carson Daly. In 2019, Chrissy Teigen and Daly were seen co-hosting the show. Teigen also partook as a producer the same year. It has gained a huge fan base over the years.

A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy

A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy is a special Christmas special show. It features John Legend and Chrissy Teigen in the lead. It is also produced by the two along with Katy Mullan and others. It has a run time of 40 minutes and was praised by the fans of the singer.

