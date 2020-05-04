Dwayne Johnson's Best Moments On 'The Ellen Show' | Big Baby News, Magical Wedding & More

Dwayne Johnson is considered one of the highest-paid actors around the globe who is also a former WWE wrestler. The Jumanji actor is often spotted making appearances at The Ellen Show. The Ellen Show is a famous American talk show hosted by Ellen DeGeneres. Here are some of the best moments of Dwayne Johnson aka 'The Rock' on The Ellen Show.

Dwayne Johnson reveals Kevin Hart's awkward teen photo -

In this episode, Dwayne Johnson shared his high-school memories. Ellen DeGeneres also shared Dwayne's photo from high school. He also shared Kevin Hart's awkward teen photo on The Ellen Show. Johnson and Kevin talked about their friendship over the years.

Dwayne Johnson's early morning wedding -

In this episode of The Ellen Show, Dwayne Johnson shared a glimpse of his re-lived magical wedding. Dwayne Johnson opened up to Ellen about his "magical" wedding, and why they decided to have the ceremony start at 7:45 in the morning. He also revealed the reason for carrying his gym everywhere. Check out the video.

When he revealed the big baby news -

Dwayne Johnson revealed his big baby news for the first time on The Ellen Show. He was happy to share the news with everyone on the show. This episode also stars Kevin Hart. Take a look at the episode of The Ellen Show.

Dwayne plays heads up with Ellen DeGeneres -

While promoting his film Jumanji: The Next Level, Dwayne Johnson appeared on The Ellen Show and battled it out with Ellen in a game of ‘Heads Up’. The actor partnered with Under Armour for Project Rock, and the winning half of the audience went home with a huge gift from Under Armour. Check out the game video.

