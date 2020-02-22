Dwayne Johnson’s Best Quotes On Success And Life To Motivate His Fans; Read

Dwayne Johnson, who is also known as 'The Rock', wrapped up his successful wrestling career to enter Hollywood and he was recently seen in Jumanji: The Next Level. He does not only act in movies but also has a YouTube channel, where the actor shares everything about his movies, his life, and his workout.

The wrestler's journey throughout his career and his life have been nothing but a sort of inspirational. He is often seen saying out some of the boldest words. Let us take a look at some of Dwayne Johnson's best quotes on success and life.

Dwayne Johnson's the 'Rock'-solid quotes on life and success

I take my business extremely serious and I’m willing outwork all competition to get the job done. That said, I always keep my hard times & struggles of my past in the forefront of my mind. Keeps me hungry, humble and grateful for any opportunity I can create - that either leads to success or failure.

My two hand philosophy.

It’s my ideology that we can can’t control everything, but we can always control our effort and the hard work we’re willing to put in with our own two hands.

“what am I now most grateful for today?” Gratitude is anchor.

Strength is my core.

Challenge yourself to greatness, listen to your gut, check your ego at the door, be kind, be grateful and always block out the noise.

