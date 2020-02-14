The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Dwayne Johnson's Memorable Pics As 'The Rock' That Fans Absolutely Love

Hollywood News

Dwayne Johnson is one of the most popular celebrities in Hollywood. Here are Dwayne Johnson's unforgettable pictures as 'The Rock' that fans love.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
dwayne johnson

Dwayne Johnson, or 'The Rock', is widely considered to be one of the most popular celebrities in Hollywood. He switched from being a popular wrestler to the highest-paid actor in a short span of time. Dwayne Johnson has been in the limelight for years and is loved by everyone, thanks to his acting chops and ultimate wrestling skills.

He has been featured in iconic films including Fast and Furious franchise, Jumanji and Get Smart. However, his fans have not ceased to love his ‘The Rock’ version. Therefore, we have compiled some of his pictures to refresh your memory 

Here are some of Dwayne Johnson’s pictures as ‘The Rock’

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

Also read: Roman Reigns Wants To Face Cousin Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson At WWE WrestleMania 37

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

Also read: Dwayne Johnson's Best Movies On Netflix To Binge-watch This Weekend

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

Also read: Dwayne Johnson's Instagram Pictures Prove That He's A True Family Man

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

Also read: Who Is Simone Johnson? Quick Facts About Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Daughter

Also read: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Congratulates Daughter Simone For Signing Contract With WWE

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BJP SLAMS RAHUL FOR PULWAMA REMARK
PM MODI'S TRIBUTE TO SUSHMA SWARAJ
RISHI SUNAK 'HONOURED' TO BE UK FM
NSA SLAPPED ON DR. KAFEEL KHAN
SCINDIA ASSURES GUEST TEACHERS
NAWAB MALIK QUESTIONS PULWAMA PROBE