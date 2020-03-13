Dwayne Johnson Opens Up About The Difficulties Of Being An Actor; Read

Dwayne Johnson is one of the most talented actors in Hollywood. The actor has come a long way, from being to wrestler to becoming leading in several films. Recently, he spoke about how difficult it is to be a movie star.

In a recent interview with a news portal, Dwayne Johnson got candid about how difficult it is to become a movie star. He revealed by saying that it takes a lot of hard work and perseverance to become the ‘biggest movie star in the world’.

He also revealed that apart from the hard work and perseverance, one must also have the knowledge of context and perspective because if one enters the world of Hollywood or the business they will understand that it is very demanding and extremely difficult.

The Rock also emphasised saying that being a wrestler is difficult but one is responsible for the movies when the audience you entertain also take home some part of it. He also revealed that there needs to be an everyday hard work to stay consistent.

Dwayne further said that it is extremely important to trust one’s gut and instincts on what the viewers will love and enjoy, as that is an important aspect to keep in mind.

On the work front

Dwayne Johnson is all set to star in Disney’s Jungle Cruise. The film is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and also stars Emily Blunt and Jesse Plemons in pivotal roles. The film revolves around a group of people who go into Disney’s theme park where they are taken to the interiors of the jungle which are filled with vicious animals and reptiles. It is expected to hit the silver screen on July 24, 2020.

