Dwayne Johnson's Best Scenes From The Action-comedy 'Get Smart'

Dwayne Johnson has made a name for himself in Hollywood. His latest release at the box office, Jumanji: The Next Level was a huge success. However, none can forget his villainous role in Get Smart which also starred Ann Hathaway and Steve Carell. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson played the role of a field agent gone rogue. Here are some of the best scenes of his from the movie:

Dwayne Johnson’s best scenes from Get Smart

In one scene, Dwayne Johnson’s character, Agent 23 in Get Smart told one guy he had jammed the copy machine. The man taunted him saying he Dwayne could have just “un-jammed” it. The latter picked up a stapler and stapled a piece of paper to the man’s bald head. He did, however, get scolded by his chief later on but it was evident, Agent 23 was not sorry.

In another scene of Get Smart with the same man, Dwayne Johnson’s character, Agent 23, was having a meeting. Max was trying to say something, but this man was interrupting him in the middle with irrelevant talks. He was telling Dwayne that he was texting his fiancé that they would not be able to get married in June. An angry Agent 23 took his phone and broke it in two saying the phone lost signal.

In another scene of Get Smart, Max and Agent 23 sign up for a paintball fight. They paired up as partners against the same man and other from their office. After a series of high intense shots of paint, the opponent had Max and Agent 23 cornered. One man said their game was over. However, Dwayne Johnson as Agent 23 quickly got into action pinning him to the floor. He told the man that the game was over.

Upcoming Dwayne Johnson's movies

Dwayne Johnson is currently gearing up for the release of Jungle Cruise which also stars Emily Blunt. It is a Disney production which is all set to release on July 24, 2020. Other than that he has also movies like Red Notice, San Andreas 2, Black Adam, The King, Doc Savage and Big Trouble in Small China in his kitty. He will also be seen in the television series Young Rock.

