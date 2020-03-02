Dwayne Johnson's Take On Mental Health Issues And Dealing With Depression

Dwayne Johnson, the popular wrestler-turned-actor is one of the famous personalities in Hollywood. He has had a great journey from being one of the most well-known wrestlers to one of the highest-paid actors. Johnson is a true inspiration to many of his fans, but the bottom line is that ‘The Rock’ is also a human.

He might also have had a hard time that he would have fought with. The wrestler-turned-actor recently opened up about his life history of depression, saying that he battled his mental health for decades.

Also read | When Dwayne Johnson Gave A "whiff" Of What Was Cooking For His Cheat Meals

Dwayne Johnson speaks about depression and mental health:

In an interview with a leading magazine, Dwayne Johnson spoke about her mother’s suicide attempt when he was 15 years old. He also shared that this happened when his family was being evicted from their apartment.

He further mentioned that his mother got out of the car on Interstate 65 in Nashville and walked into oncoming traffic. Big rigs and cars were swerving out of the way. Seeing her, he ran after her, grabbed and pulled her back on the gravel shoulder off the road. Johnson also revealed that later, she has no recollection of the event whatsoever.

After that traumatic experience, Dwayne Johnson said that he went through a period of serious depression of his own. He said, "I reached a point where I didn't want to do a thing or go anywhere. I was crying constantly."

Also read | Dwayne Johnson's Funniest Instagram Captions Will Make Your Day!

He further also shared some other low points in his life, including when injuries disrupted his once-promising football career. Johnson played defensive tackle for the University of Miami. In the match, he won a national championship on the 1991 Hurricanes team. He said that his childhood dreams of playing professional football and becoming a footballer only made it until the Canadian Football League.

Also read | Dwayne Johnson Reveals What He Carries In His Gym Bag Everyday; Details Here

Shortly after that, Dwayne Johnson says that he again went into problems when his girlfriend broke up with him, which lead to his "complete worst time" in which he badly dealing with mental health issues.

However, eventually, he overcame all those issues and mental health problems. Later, things have worked out really well for him. Dwayne Johnson is currently one of the highest-paid and most treasured actors in Hollywood.

He reportedly said in an interview that those people who have gone through depression know that it's often not something that goes away. Even if you have lots of money and success stress and past days are things that stay in mind. Fortunately, Dwayne Johnson says that he and his mother are in a better place these days.

"We both healed but we've always got to do our best to pay attention when other people are in pain," he said. "We have to help them through it and remind them they are not alone."

Also read | Dwayne Johnson's Funniest And Hilarious Tweets Will Brighten Your Day

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.