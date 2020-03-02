When Dwayne Johnson Responded To A Fan Who Asked Him To Prom, Check The Videos

Dwayne Johnson’s journey from being one of the most popular wrestlers to one of the highest-paid actors is an inspiration to many. The Fast and Furious actor has been in the limelight for years and is extremely loved by fans. In addition to his on-screen personality, he is also known for his looks. He is currently busy starring in blockbuster movies, working out, and launching a tequila brand, but he still makes time to give some love to his young fans. In the year 2018, when there was an edition of fans asking out their heroes to prom, Dwayne responded to a Minnesota-based high schooler who shared a fairly inspired take on the prom proposal. Take a look at the whole incident.

When Dwayne Johnson responded to a proposal

In the month of April 2018, a high-schooler asked Dwayne out to prom on Twitter. The actor could not make it to Katie Kelzenberg's prom, but he took some time to respond to her in a classy way. On Twitter, Kelzenberg dressed up as The Rock from an old, iconic photo of him wearing a black turtleneck, jeans, and a fanny pack, and made a video asking him to be her prom date.

Later, the teen, who attends Stillwater Area High School in Oak Park Heights, Minnesota, received an unexpected surprise over her school's loudspeaker system in response to the proposal which had a recorded message from The Rock himself.

Later, the high school caught Kelzenberg's reaction to the message on camera. Johnson revealed that he was filming the movie "Jungle Cruise" in Hawaii and hence he could not be there for prom. But through high school, he rented out a local theater for Kelzenberg and her friends and family to watch his newest film, "Rampage." After the incident, The Rock also posted a similar post for Kelzenberg on Instagram from his gym.

