Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have been making the headlines with their adorable posts of the two spending quality time this quarantine. Recently, the two stepped out to a coffee shop and left fans in awe as they shared a ‘mask kiss’. Read ahead to know more about it.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin share a ‘mask kiss’

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have been having the time of their lives since they tied the knot with each other in September 2018. Amidst this quarantine, the couple has been spotted spending some quality time with others and shared some adorable moments together.

The two have also been going on road trips and meeting people they love. Justin and Hailey recently visited Chance the Rapper, who has collaborated with Justin Bieber many times before. The three artists visited a coffee shop, where Justin and Hailey shared a very romantic moment. Chance the Rapper took to his official Instagram handle to post a story of the two sharing a ‘mask kiss’, that was later reposted by Justin Bieber’s fan pages.

Chance the Rapper via Instagram Stories: pic.twitter.com/zdz3PqXXOd — Justin Bieber Crew (@JBCrewdotcom) July 29, 2020

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's love story

Not very long after Justin Bieber broke up with his former girlfriend, Selena Gomez, rumours of Justin and Hailey dating each other started making the rounds. Reportedly, Hailey and Justin were introduced to each other through the Kardashian/Jenner family, who is close to both. By the start of 2015, the two started to appear together on Instagram pictures, giving a way to more romantic rumours. In January 2016, Justin Bieber made it official by uploading a picture of the two sharing a passionate kiss.

Late 2017 saw the rekindling of Justin and Selena’s romance, as she broke up with the Canadian singer, The Weeknd. Around the same time, Hailey was also being rumoured to be dating the famous singer, Shawn Mendes. In March 2018, Selena and Justin finally called it quits for the last time. In Late 2018, Hailey Baldwin was back to being single as she broke up with Shawn Mendes. June 2018 saw the romance brewing again between Hailey and Justin, as she deleted all pictures of Shawn and made it official with Justin through an Instagram post. In July 2018, Justin Bieber proposed to Baldwin in the Bahamas. On September 13, 2018, the adorable couple tied the knot and have been in a healthy and happy marriage since.

