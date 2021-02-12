Dwayne Johnson Explains Why 'Young Rock' Has Him Running For The U.S. President

Young Rock is an upcoming comedy-drama series that will depict the life of wrestler turned actor Dwayne Johnson. While it chronicles the real stories of his youth, it also takes place in a fictional future where he is running for the President of the United States of America. Now, Johnson reveals the reason behind the idea.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson Shares First 'Young Rock' Trailer Depicting His Life Journey; WATCH

Dwayne Johnson explains running for the US President in 'Young Rock'

In a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Dwayne Johnson reveals why Young Rock is set in 2032 and has him campaigning to be the next US President. He said that it was the show creator, Nahantchka Khan’s idea, who is just “such a brilliant” woman. The actor explained that first of all, they wanted to figure out three points of his life that were defining times. He mentioned that it was when he was 10 years old living in Hawaii, when he was 15 years old after multiple arrests and doing a lot of things he should not be doing, and then when he was 18 years old when he started to get his life a little bit back on track going to the University of Miami. The Rock asserted that then Nahnatchka said ultimately the audience is going to want to see him. ‘What’s a creative way that we can infuse you into the show?’ she asked him. The showrunner eventually pitched Johnson the idea of running for president a decade into the future.

Dwayne Johnson mentioned that he initially hesitated and said, ‘I don’t know, it feels a little political’. Nahantchka Khan replied that there might be a few people who want to see him run for president, so he should think about it. The Rock recalled that he went home and talked to his wife, Lauren Hashian like everyone else does. He noted that she thought he should do it and called it a great idea.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson Reveals 'Young Rock' Series Main Cast; Check It Out

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson Shares Biographical Comedy 'Young Rock' Teaser And Release Date

The official synopsis says Young Rock focuses on different chapters of Dwayne Johnson’s life. From growing up in a strong and resilient family to being surrounded by the wild characters of his professional wrestling family, to playing football at the University of Miami, the show will explore the crazy rollercoaster that has shaped Dwayne into the man he is today and the larger-than-life characters he’s met along the way. The series will premiere on NBC on February 16, 2021.

(Image credit: therock Instagram)

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson Shares New 'Young Rock' Posters With His Original Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.