Dwayne Johnson Shares Biographical Comedy 'Young Rock' Teaser And Release Date

Young Rock is an upcoming comedy-drama that is inspired by the earlier life of Dwayne Johnson. The series received a straight-to-series order by NBC in January 2020. Dwayne Johnson, who had previously revealed the Young Rock cast and its production start on the internet has now shared a teaser of the show that is released with its premiere date. Read further ahead to know more about the Young Rock teaser.

Young Rock teaser and release date revealed

Dwayne Johnson is one of the most followed stars on social media platforms. He recently shared the Young Rock teaser giving the first glimpse into the series. The show follows the life of “The Rock” before he made it big in the industry. The Young Rock teaser gives February premiere date on NBC for Dwayne Johnson’s series.

Sharing the Young Rock teaser on his official Instagram handle, Dwayne Johnson captioned the post, “Ladies and gents, here’s your first look at @nbcyoungrock. I really wish my dad was around to see this one. Maaaaan he would’ve been proud. And yes, I was clearly kicking puberty’s ass at 15yrs old and becoming a tequila tycoon by the time I was 10 😂🥃🤦🏽♂ I can’t wait to make you and your families laugh a little and share some life lessons I’ve learned along the way. #YOUNGROCK @NBC @sevenbucksprod Hitting your living rooms FEBRUARY 16th 🖤”.

Not long ago, Dwayne Johnson took to his official Instagram handle in order to share the Young Rock cast with his fans and followers. Through his posts on the internet, the Jumanji star mentioned that Adrian Groulx will be portraying 10-year-old Dwayne (Dewey) Johnson, Bradley Constant will be playing the character of the 15-year-old Dwayne Johnson and Uli Latukefu will be playing 20-year-old Dwayne Johnson.

Dwayne Johnson also revealed that Stacey Leilua will be portraying the character of Ata Johnson (Dwayne Johnson’s mother), Joseph Lee Anderson will be portraying the character of Rocky Johnson (Dwayne Johnson’s father) and Ana Tuisila will be playing Lia Maivia (Dwayne Johnson’s grandmother).

The Young Rock plot revolves around Dwayne Johnson’s initial years and he is in fact said to appear in each episode of the show. The series is developed by Nahnatchka Khan and The Rock himself. Universal Television, Dwayne Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions, and Khan’s Fierce Baby Productions have banked the awaited series.

