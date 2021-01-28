Last Updated:

Dwayne Johnson Shares First 'Young Rock' Trailer Depicting His Life Journey; Watch

Dwayne Johnson has given his fans the first official 'Young Rock' trailer which chronicles his real-life journey and predicts his future. Check it out and more

Shakir Khan
Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson will be sharing his life story on the small screen with Young Rock. It is an upcoming sitcom series based on the life of a professional wrestler and actor. A teaser and posters were dropped a month ago. Now, the makers have released the first Young Rock trailer.

'Young Rock' trailer out

Dwayne Johnson has shared the first Young Rock trailer giving a glimpse of the show. It starts with the Rock standing for the United States President in 2032 and giving an interview. He then tells the story from his childhood in 1982 to his teenage in 1987 and 1990. It will show “the wild” and the true story of Dwayne “the Rock” Johansson and his family.

The Young Rock plot will depict how the world’s biggest star started out small. The series will premiere on February 16, 2021, on NBC. See the Young Rock trailer shared by Dwayne on his Twitter account where he has 15 million followers.  

'Young Rock' cast and more

The Young Rock cast has  Adrian Groulx as 10-year-old Dwayne (Dewey) Johnson, Bradley Constant as 15-year-old Dwayne Johnson and Uli Latukefu will be playing 20-year-old Dwayne Johnson. Stacey Leilua will be portraying Ata Johnson (Dwayne's mother), Joseph Lee Anderson as Rocky Johnson (Dwayne's father), Ana Tuisila as Lia Maivia (Dwayne's grandmother), and others. Dwayne Johnson is also said to appear in each episode. 

Young Rock plot chronicle his teen years and how he made it big in the industry, along with a future prediction of him running for the President of the US. The series is developed by Fresh Off the Boat creator Nahnatchka Khan and the Rock himself. Universal Television, Dwayne Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions, and Khan’s Fierce Baby Productions have banked the awaited series.

