Dwayne Johnson Shares First 'Young Rock' Trailer Depicting His Life Journey; Watch

Dwayne Johnson will be sharing his life story on the small screen with Young Rock. It is an upcoming sitcom series based on the life of a professional wrestler and actor. A teaser and posters were dropped a month ago. Now, the makers have released the first Young Rock trailer.

'Young Rock' trailer out

Dwayne Johnson has shared the first Young Rock trailer giving a glimpse of the show. It starts with the Rock standing for the United States President in 2032 and giving an interview. He then tells the story from his childhood in 1982 to his teenage in 1987 and 1990. It will show “the wild” and the true story of Dwayne “the Rock” Johansson and his family.

The Young Rock plot will depict how the world’s biggest star started out small. The series will premiere on February 16, 2021, on NBC. See the Young Rock trailer shared by Dwayne on his Twitter account where he has 15 million followers.

Our 1st official trailer for @NBC’s #YoungRock.



Humbly shaking my head at the wild Forrest Gump-ish life I’ve lived.



And man the lessons I learned along the way from loved ones who now walk in the clouds.



Look forward to making ya laugh & maybe a little bit more.



FEB 16th! pic.twitter.com/gVdP5XhIz5 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 26, 2021

I’ll see you all FEB 16th!

And yes, by the time I was 15, I had a full mustache and was bigger than a dad 🙋🏽‍♂️ so bring your fanny packs, tequila and wrestling nostalgia! @NBC #YoungRock 🥃🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/iODinVRmYX — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 27, 2021

'Young Rock' cast and more

The Young Rock cast has Adrian Groulx as 10-year-old Dwayne (Dewey) Johnson, Bradley Constant as 15-year-old Dwayne Johnson and Uli Latukefu will be playing 20-year-old Dwayne Johnson. Stacey Leilua will be portraying Ata Johnson (Dwayne's mother), Joseph Lee Anderson as Rocky Johnson (Dwayne's father), Ana Tuisila as Lia Maivia (Dwayne's grandmother), and others. Dwayne Johnson is also said to appear in each episode.

Young Rock plot chronicle his teen years and how he made it big in the industry, along with a future prediction of him running for the President of the US. The series is developed by Fresh Off the Boat creator Nahnatchka Khan and the Rock himself. Universal Television, Dwayne Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions, and Khan’s Fierce Baby Productions have banked the awaited series.

