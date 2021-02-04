Dwayne Johnson Shares New 'Young Rock' Posters With His Original Pictures

Dwayne Johnson will be chronicling his life story in Young Rock. It is an upcoming sitcom television series that will depict the journey of a professional wrestler turned actor. The trailer caught much attention of his fans. Now, Johnson has shared new Young Rock posters.

Dwayne Johnson shares fresh Young Rock posters with a description

Dwayne Johnson is quite active on his social media handles. He has shared brand-new Young Rock posters featuring different actors who portray him at different stages of his life. Johnson gave a small description of his life at that particular age. He even shared his original pictures beside the Young Rock cast and posters.

Starting with his life as a kid, Dwayne Johnson first posted about his 10-year-old self, “Dewey” played by Adrian Groulx. He mentioned that at that age, he was taking Hawaii by storm. In the original picture, the Rock as a kid wearing a printed shirt is seen.

Young Rock cast has Bradley Constant as 15-year-old Dwayne Johnson. As the actor shared the poster, he noted that he was looking 48 at the age of 15. It will show his “wild, unpredictable & defiant” high school years. In the original photo, the Rock is sitting shirtless and flexing his muscles.

Uli Latukefu features in the Young Rock cast as 18-year-old Dwayne Johnson. The star mentioned that at that time, he was a football freshman who won the National Championship with players that go on to become the ‘GOATs’ in college and the National Football League (NFL). Johnson stated that Latukefu bought a great ‘quality, depth & love’ to the role. In the original photo, the Rock is seen wearing his football jersey with a smirk on his face.

The Young Rock plot revolves around Dwayne Johnson’s initial years and he is in fact said to appear in each episode of the show. The series is developed by Nahnatchka Khan and the Rock himself. It will heavily focus on his family in the past and will also have him running for the president in future. The series is scheduled to arrive on NBC on February 16, 2021.

