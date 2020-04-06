Dwayne Johnson Reveals His 3 Career Options Before Entering Wrestling & Movies; Watch

Dwayne Johnson is one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram. He is often seen posting updates about his life on social media. As the world is battling the deadly Coronavirus currently, he is often seen inspiring his millions of fans with his posts. He is very active on social media and is regularly seen indulging in question-answer sessions with his fans where he talks about his life. He always entertains his fans with his charm and witty conversations. Recently, the global superstar took to his Instagram to share one such video where he talked about his life and his career options.

In the video, Dwayne Johnson, AKA The Rock answered one question which his fans were asking him for a long time. He was asked about the careers he thought about while he was growing up. Dwayne Johnson opened up about the same in the video and also in the caption. He revealed that before becoming a wrestling superstar and then becoming one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood, he considered three career opportunities. He further talked about the reasons why he couldn’t make it in those careers.

In the lengthy heartfelt caption, he said that before becoming the man that he is today, he considered three other career options He also made it clear that there was only one thing in his mind that he did not want to be broke. The three career options that he mentioned are a Country music singer, a Heavyweight boxing champ and an NFL football player. He further explained the reasons for not pursuing these careers.

He said that one fateful night on music row when he was 15 changed his mind about becoming a country singer. Watching Mike Tyson go against Spinks changed Dwayne Johnson’s mind in becoming a heavyweight boxing champ. Dwayne Johnson also talked about his NFL dream. He said that he was intensely focused about it and also worked very hard but somehow did not make the cut. He further inspired his fans by giving them a small inspiring message about life and dreams. No wonder he is one of the most loved superstars of the wrestling ring and also in Hollywood.

