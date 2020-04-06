When Dwayne Johnson Gave Sneak-peek Of Life In His '3-minute Autobiography'

Dwayne Johnson a.k.a The Rock of WWE fame is counted amongst the highest-paid actors in Hollywood. With 19 years in the movie business, he has time and again proved his acting mettle and versatility. Dwayne Johnson's evolution as an actor has been phenomenal, his transformation over the years from a wrestler to a par excellence actor is not short of brilliance. Here's a look at the time when the actor went on to share his autobiography on his social media and it was titled as Dwayne Johnson’s ‘3-minute autobiography’.

Dwayne Johnson started the video with an intro where he introduced himself with his Instagram username. The actor then went on to inform that he was on his way to the Iron Paradise gym where he would be working out and then gave a quick glimpse of what his life had been till then. In the later shots of the video, Dwayne Johnson was seen carrying out with his workout while he talked about the happenings of his life.

He started by speaking about his childhood days. The actor said that he had a great childhood, however, it was challenging too as his family had to struggle to pay the rent of the house. Dwayne Johnson added that they had to shift place every 9-12 months. Talking about the women in his life, he said that they had a very profound impact on his life. He added that these women in his life taught him how to break through barriers.

Also Read| Dwayne Johnson's giant french toast & tequila cheat meal leaves Twitterati awestruck

Dwayne Johnson then talked about his mentors. Giving a special mention to Vince McMahon of WWE, he said that he was no less than a father and a mentor to him as he met Vince at the age of 10. He then mentioned all his mentors who have helped him to grow through the years. The actor then mentioned that he first realised that he is no more a common man when he was a part of the rings in the late ’90s. In the later shots of the video, Dwayne Johnson talked about his gym space and how it has been developed in several years. He also said that he had some amazing moments out there and had also accomplished a lot there in several years of his life.

Also Read| Dwayne Johnson Raps 'You're Welcome' For Daughter Tia As He Washes Her Hands; Watch

In the last shots of the video, Dwayne Johnson talked about his daughter and his wife Lauren. He said that his favourite memory with Laurel would be their wedding. The actor added that he was utterly happy to see the joy in Lauren’s eyes when they got married and also when baby Tia who walked down the aisle in their wedding. He mentioned that it was one of the most beautiful moments for him as a husband and as a father. Dwayne Jonson ended his three-minute autobiography by saying that the next chapter of his life would be entitled as ‘I am what I am’.

Also Read| Dwayne Johnson's Inspirational Transformation From His Debut Movie Till Date

Also Read| Dwayne Johnson reveals new release date for 'Jungle Cruise' as it gets pushed by a year

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.