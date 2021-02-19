Is Young Rock Based On A True Story? This Is What Dwayne Johnson Has To Say About The Show

Young Rock, a new comedy on NBC, is enjoying high viewership at the moment. The show is pretty clear with what it's presenting. The title is pretty self-explanatory as the show pans around the younger days of the fan-favourite actor and wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. But how accurate is the show's depiction of Rock and his mischiefs from the real-life events? Let's find out.

Is Young Rock based on a true story?

Young Rock has tried recreating the moments of Dwayne Johnson's youth as it takes viewers through his formative years from age 10 to 18 before he became known as a star wrestler. Johnson had confessed in his interview with The New York Times that he had a hand in the making of the series. He explained the process of the pre-production, saying that he had spent hours writing and sharing his stories to the team so that they can visualise it into the show. Initially, they worked with a lot more stories before finally deciding to boil down to three timelines i.e. to when he was 10, 15 and 18 years. He said that these were the defining years of his life.

While most of the episodes reflect The Rock's younger days correctly, there have been a few instances where the creators have taken the creative liberty and played around with the timeline. In another interview with USA Today, Johnson assured that mostly everything you see throughout the show has happened with him in real life. Fans of Johnson have showered the show with love and praises, leaving the actor overwhelmed.

The first episode premiered on Tuesday this week and acted as a tribute to Johnson's late father Rocky “Soulman” Johnson. The episode was well received and quickly escalated to a cry-fest on Twitter in remembrance of the late wrestler. The Rock took to his Instagram to thank viewers for liking the first episode. He wrote, "Last night as millions of you and your families tuned in to watch our season premiere of YOUNG ROCK - I was overwhelmed with not only your positive responses but in particular, I was moved by all your loving responses to my tribute I wrote to my dad as our show went off the air. He was so excited for this show. I think he’d be proud. I know we all go thru it, so thank you guys for being so kind and loving. Thanks for the lessons and I’ll see ya down the road, Soulman. ILYD."

