Dwayne Johnson Reveals Why Everyone In School Took Him For An 'undercover Cop' At 15

The highly-anticipated first-episode of the American sitcom Young Rock premiered on NBC on February 16, 2021. The sitcom is based on the life of wrester-actor Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, and is created by Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chiang. Now, ahead of the premiere of Young Rock's second episode today, Dwayne took to his Instagram handle to share an anecdote from his teenage and revealed the reason why everyone, in school, took him for an "undercover cop".

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson Shares 'Black Adam' Training Routine After Receiving 'tons Of Questions'

Dwayne Johnson on why everyone is school though he's an 'undercover cop'

Earlier today, i.e. February 23, 2021, Dwayne Johnson took to his Instagram handle to share a major throwback photograph of himself from his teenage, which read: "Young Rock is NBC's Best Comedy Launch since 2017". Along with sharing the same, he expressed writing, "This #YoungRock news is pretty awesome and thank you guys so much for making this happen". He also took a stroll down memory lane and added, "At 15yrs old I was already 6’4 220lbs with a full moustache and when I transferred schools in a different state, EVERYONE thought I was an undercover cop...and all the girls avoided me like the plague.. thanks to 21 Jump Street (sic)".

Also Read | Is Young Rock Based On A True Story? This Is What Dwayne Johnson Has To Say About The Show

Check out Dwayne Johnson's Instagram post below:

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson Overwhelmed As His Show 'Young Rock' Receives Positive Response

Young Rock's debut episode premiered on NBC last week and the sitcom follows Dwyane Johson's journey and takes the viewers through his childhood. The show showcases Dwayne's life in 1982, 1987, and the 1990s and will also feature a fictional future of the Jumanji: The Next Level actor, wherein he contests for the President. The NBC series' debut episode, Working the Gimmick, garnered an astonishing Rotten Tomatoes rating, which is currently at 88%.

The much-awaited second episode of Young Rock, titled On the Road Again, is all set to air tonight. For the unversed, the American sitcom airs every Tuesdays on NBC. According to the official website of NBC, the description on Young Rock reads: "Every legend has a beginning. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stars in a larger-than-life family comedy based on outrageous stories of his youth. This coming-of-age journey highlights the unforgettable moments and incredible relationships that took Dwayne from ordinary kid to extraordinary superstar – revealing he’s more like us than we know."

Also Read | Black Adam Cast: 'Aladdin' Villain Marwan Kenzari Added To Dwayne Johnson Starrer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.