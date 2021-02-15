Dwayne Johnson Reveals Gift And Coded Valentine's Day Message His Girls Sent Him

Dwayne Johnson, also known by his ring name The Rock is on cloud nine after receiving the most heartwarming Valentine's Day gifts from his girls. The San Andreas star took to Instagram to share the note his girls wrote for him as well as the giant flower bouquet they sent across. Dwayne gave a glimpse of the card sent by his daughters as well, which was completely written in their secret code language.

Dwayne Johnson's children send him Valentine's Day gifts

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor took to Instagram to reveal the gifts sent to him by his daughters. The post had two pictures, the first one in which The Rock could be seen standing with a huge flower bouquet in his hand and the second picture was the card sent by his girls, written in code language. Dwayne shared a long, heartwarming caption and wrote, "Full transparency, I was shocked when this stunning arrangement arrived and I realised they were for ME from my girls. Then I read the card * swipe left * and that’s when I MAY have gotten a little ðŸ¥ºðŸ¥º (we always write in code) I’m at a point in my crazy life that when people I love and care about show me the smallest of efforts - kind and caring - that stuff really moves me. Kindness. Caring. Effort. Once I got my shit together with no more ðŸ¥º I was able to take this picture ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ Happy Valentine’s Day, my â¤ï¸s!!! t.m.t.m.s.p. ðŸ–¤"

Fan reactions to Dwayne's post

The Rock has a whopping 217 million followers on the social networking site and his latest post with the bouquet and the adorable note received close to 420k likes within a few minutes of posting it. Fans and followers of The Scorpion King actor showered him with love and heart emojis in the comments section. While one comment read, "Beautiful â¤ï¸", another follower wrote, "oh wow".

Dwayne Johnson's photos

Dwayne Johnson frequently shares pictures with his 2-year-old daughter on Instagram. He recently took to the social networking site and shared a heartwarming caption for his daughters and wrote, "Every man wants a son, but every man needs a daughter. All my girls have become the great equalisers in my life - I’m surrounded by estrogen and wouldn’t have it any other way ðŸ˜Š and man, I hope she never gets tired of holding these big ol’ dinosaur hands, though I suspect one day she will ðŸ¦–ðŸ¤šðŸ¾â˜ºï¸" In the picture, The Rock can be seen walking hand in hand with his youngest daughter.

Image Credits: Dwayne Johnson Official Instagram Account

