Dwayne Johnson For US President? Says He Will Run For President If People Want Him To

The actor and former professional wrestler Dwayne Johnson aka 'The Rock' is currently promoting his new series, Young Rock, which premieres on February 16 on NBC. Dwayne had spoken about diving into politics in a 2017 interview and it seems that Dwayne is still considering to run in the US Presidential elections.

Dwayne Johnson Considering to Run for President

According to USA Today, each episode of Dwayne's new show Young Rock features the star in mock interviews during a 2032 run for the highest office in the US. He told the outlet that running for the US presidential elections is still not off the table and he will still do it if that's what the people of the US wanted. "I would consider a presidential run in the future if that's what the people wanted," he admits. "Truly I mean that, and I'm not flippant in any way with my answer. That would be up to the people...so I would wait, and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground."

Dwayne Johnson News

The actor is not known to speak about politics a lot but he broke that notion last year when he publicly backed and endorsed Joe Biden who was making a bid to the Oval office. "As a registered Independent for years now with centrist ideologies, I do feel that Vice President Biden and Sen. Harris are the best choices to lead our country, and I am endorsing them to become president and vice president," Johnson said in an Instagram video in 2020. After Biden's win, he shared another video to Instagram congratulating the president on his victory, admitting that he felt "emotional" when the news broke. He further went on to say that his vote represented his little daughters, his humanity and it also represented the values and education we need to give people to turn them into decent human beings.

Dwayne Johnson's Movies

Currently, Dwayne is promoting his new series Young Rock, and he's excited for his fans to see some true stories about his upbringing as filtered through the lens of a sitcom. He will also be seen in Black Adam in which Dwayne will play the role of the anti-hero Black Adam opposite Shazam. The movie is slated to release in December 2021.

