Remember Dwayne Johnson Saying 'it Is Powerful To Make Someone Feel Good'? Watch

Dwayne Johnson often posts videos on his Instagram to share his views on a certain topic or to share an experience. He shares his philanthropic expeditions via his IGTV videos as well. In a video dated December 29, 2020, Dwayne Johnson’s Instagram was the portal via which yet another powerful message was shared. The actor posted a video, post-work-out, where he shared his experience with a boy suffering from Scoliosis.

“It is nice to be important, but it is important to be nice”

In the IGTV video, the actor said that he had previously posted a video of himself visiting a 13-year old child named Jackson Patel who had been suffering from and battling Scoliosis for almost half of his life. Johnson said that he had surprised the boy with a visit from “Dwyanta Clause” which was a little project Johnson had taken up during the Christmas season to spread goodwill and cheer. He said that he did this for the boy to encourage and motivate him.

Johnson shared about Patel that the boy had recently undergone a huge surgery that put an iron rod in his back and because of which he would have a big scar on his back. Dwayne Johnson said that he had “told Patel to own the scar as was a reflection of his strength”. Johnson said that his video would get the boy more support and following on Instagram and for Johnson that was the most important part of his fame, his ability to bring joy and positivity to people, to encourage others and get them some recognition.

From there he went on to say that the people who reached out to Patel, who watched the video which was “millions of people on Instagram alone”, had the power to bring happiness and positivity into the lives of others. He said “leaving uplifting comments on his or my page really makes a difference”. He also acknowledged the negativity and hatred out there and called it the “easy thing”. But according to Dwayne Johnson, “it’s so easy to make people feel bad, but the real power in life is the ability to make people feel good.”

Johnson ended the video saying “thank you for utilising the power that you have.” “Thanks for uplifting a little boy which is the coolest thing.” Johnson took a break from his training to share this message of positivity. He is still seen in the gym in the video sweating and being a little heavy on his breathing. He appreciated the relationship he shared with his followers and said: “I love you, thank you”.

