Dwayne Johnson's Funniest Instagram Captions Will Make Your Day!

Dwayne Johnson was recently seen in Jumanji: The Next Level. His journey from being one of the most popular wrestlers to one of the highest-paid actors is an inspiration to many. He has been in the limelight for years and is extremely loved by fans even now. In addition to his on-screen personality, he is also known for his looks and inspirational yet funny quotes and posts on social media.

Dwayne Johnson's funniest Instagram captions

1. The perfect #FlashbackFriday

Caption: The actor captioned a post as "FBF to when I was ready to “smash” everything in sight as the Incredible Hulk for Halloween but then became sad because I had a f***ed up haircut. #HulkNoLike #ButHulkStillSmash"

2. When Dywane pranked Kevin Hart

Caption: Happy Halloween @kevinhart4real! 😂

You can see the big fake furry spider 🕷I have in my right hand that I throw on Kevin before our take. You gotta understand that when we're asked to lay down in these jungles - when you look closely on the ground - it's literally moving with all kinds of bugs, spiders and centipedes. It's Kev's worst nightmare and some of the funniest shit I've seen when he thinks something is crawling on him. Non-stop laughs with my guy on this movie. We always make it fun. 👊🏾💯

3. When Kai met Dwayne

Caption: Real men just PRETEND to pull aeroplanes... 😂💙 #2015Favs "Yeah I'm pullin' a plane while some big bald man keeps photo bombing my shot.." When beautiful little 2yr old Kai visits our set and she wants to "pull the aeroplane" all by herself. Well, she gets to pull the aeroplane... all by herself.

