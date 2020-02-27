Dwayne Johnson's 'smoldering' Lines From 'Jumanj' Franchise

Dwyane Johnson, who is also known as The Rock, is one of the highest-paid actors in the world. He went from being a popular wrestler to a famous Hollywood actor. He has been in the limelight for years and is extremely loved by fans. His roles in movies like the Fast and Furious franchise, The Scorpion King and Get Smart are still remembered across the globe. The actor was last seen in Jumanji: The Next Level that released in December 2019. Here are some of the famous dialogues from the Jumanji series that were mouthed by Dwayne's character, Dr Bravestone.

Dwayne Johnson's dialogues from the Jumanji franchise

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is a sequel to the children's fantasy Jumanji (1995) and offers lots of action, some good gags, and better CGI. The story revolves around four high school students who stumble upon an old video game console that pulls them into an alternate reality, and they assume the forms of adult avatars played by Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan to battle a jungle overlord for a mystical jewel. Directed by Jake Kasdan, the film also features Bobby Cannavale, Nick Jonas, and Colin Hanks.

Dialogues from the film

“Trust one another and never blink".

The dialogue is delivered when the team has to deal with a task that involves a black mamba. The game involves staring and having trust in each other.

“We just need to stick together. If we do then I know we can win".

Dr Bravestone tries to motivate the others when they do not seem hopeful of surviving their next obstacle.

“It is a lot easier to be brave when you have lives to spare".

The scene comes at the end when Dr Bravestone has to fit the jewel. With two lives to spare, Dr Bravestone proceeds on a lit path but is attacked by jaguars. With just one life to spare now, he develops cold feet and utters the above dialogue.

Jumanji: The Next Level

Later in 2019, Jumanji: The Next Level released which picked up from where the 2017 film left off. However, this movie had a twist in the story. Along with the original characters, the movie also had two new characters who get sucked into the game.

Dialogues from the film

Bravestone: My hip feels pretty good now. Oh, my joints feel like butter.

Instead of Spencer, his grandfather gets to assume the avatar of Dr Bravestone. In reality, Spencer's grandfather is recovering from a hip surgery. When he appears in the game as Dr Bravestone, he is surprised by the way he can walk around without any difficulty.

Dr Bravestone: Who is Jumanji? Mouse Finbar: Is that Barbara's boy?

Spencer's grandfather and his friend Milo get the avatars of Dr Bravestone and Moose Finbar, respectively. As they are unaware that they have been sucked into a game, they have a hard time figuring out what is Jumanji. Annoyed, Dr Bravestone asks the above question while Finbar gives a random answer.

Mouse: Ed, you okay?

[as he’s looking at his reflection in the car window]

Bravestone: Would you look at me? I’m back. I mean, I haven’t looked like this since…

Mouse: Never. You looked like this never.

Bravestone: What are you talking about? When I was younger, I was in great shape.

Mouse: I remember you when you were younger, and this is not what you looked like.

Bravestone: I think my eyes are a different color.

Mouse: All of you is a different color.

Bravestone: It’s a good look on me, huh? Huh?

Spencer's grandfather finally realises that he is in a game when he looks into a car's rearview mirror. He admires his look and tries to boast off but Milo, in Finbar's avatar, cuts him short. Their camaraderie in this scene is a must-watch.

