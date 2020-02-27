Dwayne Johnson Gets All Buffed Up For 'Black Adam'; Shares Work-out Pics

Dwayne Johnson will be the cast as Black Adam for the upcoming Warner Bros feature film Black Adam. It is scheduled to be released in December 2021. Black Adam first appeared as a one-time villain for the first issue of 'The Marvel Family' comic book by Fawcett Comics. Read more about it here:

Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam: Everything you need to know about it

Only Dwayne Johnson is currently confirmed to appear in Black Adam. Warner Bros.'s new DC adaptation is still in the very early stages of pre-production. Other casting announcements have not been made. Dwayne Johnson revealed that Black Adam is expected to begin production in July 2020.

Superstar 'The Rock' is getting all ready for his character in Black Adam. Reportedly, Dwayne has started his training in the gym for his role. He shared some of his workouts photos on Instagram to announce the beginning of his training. Not just the gym training posts, but he also shared an animated video of probably what he would look like in the movie.

Check out his training posts and the animated video posted by him here:

