Dwayne Johnson Gives A Heartfelt Speech As Red Notice Wraps Filming: Watch

Red Notice stars Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds in lead roles. It is an upcoming action comedy thriller Netflix original film. Like several other projects, it faced issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic and resumed shooting with safety guidelines. Now, the Rock revealed that it has completed filming.

Dwayne Johnson praises 'Red Notice' crew as it wraps filming

The Rock has been quite active on his Instagram handle where he has more than 200 million followers. He recently shared a video on his social media handle revealing that Red Notice movie has completed shooting. In the video, Dwayne Johnson, who also serves as a producer on the project, is praising the hard work that the crew has put to wrap the movie amid such trying times of COVID-19. He applauds their enthusiasm, while everyone is sitting in a hall maintaining distance. Take a look at the video.

The Rock's caption, "My closing speech to our incredible RED NOTICE crew. That is a wrap ✔️ I have wrapped many of big productions in my career, but none will ever compare to wrapping RED NOTICE and what this represents. The gratitude, the emotion (I had a pause during these remarks for a moment) and the galvanized spirit of this crew - whom I consider my family - who locked arms with us and went shoulder to shoulder to sacrifice their time with their families, battle thru extreme COVID conditions, to proudly and tirelessly be the hardest workers in the room who will always. GET THE JOB DONE. Over 800 crew members. Over 2000 Covid tests per week. Quarantined and sequestered for months. 100% bubbled. And not once were we forced to shut production down due to a positive test. Having my entire family and myself experienced COVID, I know first hand the transmissible strength of this insidious virus, so I pushed hard to implement these very aggressive measures. Everything was in place to (fingers crossed🤞🏾) to succeed, but with any strategy - large or small - it’ll always come down to one thing - and that’s people rising to the challenge to commit to it. And that’s what this crew did. They rose to the challenge. They accomplished something pretty extraordinary. They raised the bar and became the gold standard. And for that, I’m so proud of them and forever grateful for their efforts and talents. I love you guys - now go enjoy your families, have an amazing Christmas and break open your bottles of @teremana 😊🥃 Stay healthy, DJ 🖤 #ThatsAWrap #REDNOTICE #TheGoldStandard

Written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, Red Notice will show the world of international crime. INTERPOL issues a Red Notice, which is a global alert, to hunt down and capture the world’s most wanted art thief. Dwayne Johnson is said to play INTERPOL agent, who is termed as the world’s greatest tracker, while Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds will be seen as the world’s greatest art thief and world’s greatest con-man, respectively.

