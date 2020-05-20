Dwayne Johnson's Top 'Rock Reacts' Videos To Keep Fans Entertained During Lockdown

Dwayne Johnson, also known by this ring name The Rock, was a professional wrestler eight years prior he began his acting career. He made his Hollywood debut by playing The Scorpion King in the 2011 movie The Mummy Returns and since then he has featured in several hit movies like Jumanji: The next level, Fast and Furious 6, and more. The Rock is an active social media user.

He knows aptly how to stay connected with his fans using social media platforms. Dwayne Johnson enjoys 5.06M subscribers on YouTube. His channel is filled with fitness videos and a segment called ‘The Rock Reacts’. This Dwayne Johnson segment features him reacting towards a particular movie, challenge or match. Dwayne Johnson’s ‘The Rock Reacts’ is watched by ample of fans. Here is a collection of a few 'Rock Reacts' videos that were much loved by his fans.

The Rock reacts to his first WWE match

Dwayne Johnson is yet regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. Almost after 20 years, he reacted how he felt about the match. In the video, Dwayne Johnson can be seen saying how his first wrestling match was conducted in the largest arena in the world. The actor added how he was super apt and excited about the match. The video features glimpses of his first match and how he has to face two wrestlers at a time.

The Rock reacts to his first role The Scorpion King

Dwayne Johnson reveals how he was at the Sahara Desert shooting for The Mummy Returns. The actor added that the weather was very cold and he was freezing. After every shot the director of the movie would run towards him to cover him with blankets, he adds. Dwayne Johnson also disclosed that his stint in the movie impressed the makers and that’s how he got his own movie The Scorpion King.

The Rock reacts to the movie challenge

The video sees, Dwayne Johnson performing the movie challenge with the Skyscraper cast. All of them seems to have a gala time. All of them are playing a contest in which everyone has to guess the movie with a still shown to them.

