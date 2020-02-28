The Debate
Dwayne Johnson's Funniest And Hilarious Tweets Will Brighten Your Day

Hollywood News

Dwayne Johnson, a wrestling superstar, an actor, a fitness freak, has a pretty strong Twitter game going on. Here are some of his funniest tweets.

Written By Krupa Trivedi | Mumbai
dwayne johnson

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is widely considered as one of the most popular celebrities in Hollywood. He switched from being a popular wrestler to the highest-paid actor in Hollywood. He has been in the limelight for years now and is extremely loved by fans. Dwayne Johnson will be the cast as Black Adam for the upcoming Warner Bros feature film Black Adam. The actor has over 220 million followers on social media. He never fails to give constant updates to his fans and be connected with them. He always entertains his fans with valuable and entertaining content. Listed below are some of his funniest tweets loved by his fans.

ALSO READ: Dwayne Johnson Is Associated With Various Social Causes, See His Charity Work

Dwayne Johnson's funniest tweets

1. The one where he gave us a perfect idea for the best Halloween costume ever.

2. In the tweet, Dwayne shows how to recover from surgery in a most funniest way.

ALSO READ: Dwayne Johnson Talks About The Turning Point In WWE Career; Details Here

3. When he displayed his sense of humour by calling himself captain white shorts with a creepy moustache.

4. His fans got shocked when he showed his diet to prepare for Hercules

5. As evident by his social media feed, he never fails to inspire his followers to get back to the gym

ALSO READ: Dwayne Johnson Gets All Buffed Up For 'Black Adam'; Shares Work-out Pics

ALSO READ: Dwayne Johnson Gives Cues On How To Dress Up For A Casual Party; See Pics

 

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
