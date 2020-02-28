Dwayne Johnson's Funniest And Hilarious Tweets Will Brighten Your Day

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is widely considered as one of the most popular celebrities in Hollywood. He switched from being a popular wrestler to the highest-paid actor in Hollywood. He has been in the limelight for years now and is extremely loved by fans. Dwayne Johnson will be the cast as Black Adam for the upcoming Warner Bros feature film Black Adam. The actor has over 220 million followers on social media. He never fails to give constant updates to his fans and be connected with them. He always entertains his fans with valuable and entertaining content. Listed below are some of his funniest tweets loved by his fans.

Dwayne Johnson's funniest tweets

1. The one where he gave us a perfect idea for the best Halloween costume ever.

"Don't make angry. You wouldn't like me when I'm angry" ~ The People's Hulk #HappyHalloween pic.twitter.com/pY7p6LnC — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 31, 2012

2. In the tweet, Dwayne shows how to recover from surgery in a most funniest way.

Surgery a success! Dr repaired 3 hernial tears (fun pain). Superman is on the mend.. #WeFallWeRise pic.twitter.com/VnLUVVdkFV — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 23, 2013

3. When he displayed his sense of humour by calling himself captain white shorts with a creepy moustache.

4. His fans got shocked when he showed his diet to prepare for Hercules

My current 22 week diet for the role of HERCULES. Cardio & iron before going to set. (Lion blood is optional;) pic.twitter.com/HaklgWPJW0 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 24, 2013

5. As evident by his social media feed, he never fails to inspire his followers to get back to the gym

Blood, Sweat & Respect.



Earn it. (screamin' like a maniac is optional) #BootsToAsses pic.twitter.com/0qeOEtg00c — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 12, 2013

