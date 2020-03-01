The Debate
When Dwayne Johnson Gave A "whiff" Of What Was Cooking For His Cheat Meals

Hollywood News

Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, shares his cheat meal pictures. Here are the most epic cheat meal pictures you should scroll through. Read on.

Written By Krupa Trivedi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson does not mess around when it comes to his cheat meals. He follows a strict diet, except when cheat days roll in. It is on these days that he feasts like a king, as evident from his Instagram posts. From sushi-filled plates to mounds of oatmeal chocolate chip cookies, his cheat meals dishes are the stuff of dreams. Here are the times he shared a glimpse of his cheat meals with his followers.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Thanks Dwayne Johnson For 'The Man' Cameo, Calls Him "supportive"

When Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shared a glimpse of his cheat meals

The one with the burgers

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

ALSO READ: Dwayne Johnson's 'smoldering' Lines From 'Jumanj' Franchise

Cheat meal cookie train

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

The one with the "sooosh" train

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

ALSO READ: Dwayne Johnson Gives Cues On How To Dress Up For A Casual Party; See Pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

Some more cheat meals, ft Dwayne Johnson's Instagram

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

ALSO READ: Dwayne Johnson Gets All Buffed Up For 'Black Adam'; Shares Work-out Pics

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
