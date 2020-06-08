Dwayne Johnson Is The 3rd Most Popular 'US Presidential Candidate' According To Bookmakers

Dwayne Johnson's latest speech was so impressive that UK bookmakers now think that the is the third most popular candidate for US presidency. Of course, Dwayne Johnson never officially announcing his candidacy. But fans of the actor loved his speech so much that they started calling him the next president of the US. After fans started trending 'Dwayne Johnson for president', UK bookmakers added the actor to their unofficial 2020 US Election betting market.

UK bookmakers think that Dwayne is third most popular US presidential candidate

Joe Biden and Donald Trump are currently the top two candidates for 2020's US presidential election. However, it seems like actor Dwayne Johnson, aka The 'Rock', might be catching up to the two prime candidates. According to the UK bookmakers and betters, Dwayne Johnson is now the third most popular US presidential candidate. The actor became a popular choice for the next US president among netizens after his passionate speech on the Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests went viral on social media.

Reportedly, according to betters in the UK, Dwayne Johnson is priced at +40000. This means that according to the betters, he only has a 0.2% chance of winning the upcoming 2020 elections. A website called OddsChecker has also ranked the Baywatch actor as the third-most-popular candidate after Joe Biden and Donald Trump. The website also revealed that 3.34% of all bets on the next US president were made on Dwayne Johnson.

Dwayne Johnson's fiery speech on social media

Taking to social media, actor Dwayne Johnson posted a heartfelt speech where he opened up about his thoughts on the ongoing BLM protests. This post soon went viral on social media, with many fans claiming that they wanted "The Rock for President".

In his fiery speech, Dwayne Johnson called out President Donald Trump for his poor leadership after the death of George Floyd. The actor further condemned the murder of George Floyd and questioned Donald Trump for his inaction.

In the caption for the post, Dwayne Johnson wrote that the US is crippled and on its knees, begging to be heard and pleading for change. The actor then wrote a long message where he slammed POTUS Trump for his poor handling of the George Floyd protests. Thousands of fans were moved by Dwayne Johnson's passionate speech and took to the comments section of the post to praise the actor for his strong words during the unrest.

