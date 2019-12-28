Dwayne Johnson Gifts Sister-in-law A 'Cadillac' As Christmas Gift; Watch Video

Dwayne Johnson, who is currently basking in the success of his recently released movie Jumanji: The Next Level, left no stone unturned in celebrating Christmas 2019 with his family despite busy schedules. Dwayne Johnson, often called a ‘Man with a big heart’ by fans, just proved that he has been rightly nicknamed. On the occasion of Christmas this year, The Rock gifted his sister-in-law a brand new SUV Cadillac on Wednesday morning.

Dwayne Johnson's best Christmas surprise for his sister-in-law

Dwayne Johnson has been treating his fans with back-to-back impressive posts on Instagram. He first shared his adorable childhood photograph that left his fans drooling. The photo sees 7-month-old baby John dressed up like a Santa Claus on Christmas. He captioned it as, '5 months later I hit puberty', followed by many laughing emoticons. The 47-year-old also shared glimpses of his extraordinaire Christmas decor. He then took to his social media handle to share a video with his sister-in-law Aja Hashian and her kid. The clip shows Aja Hashian all smiles and tears, as Dwayne Johnson walks side-by-side with her to a white SUV Cadillac waiting in the driveway with a big, red bow on top. Their expressions in the video are priceless and fans are in the awe of Johnson's kind gesture. Watch the video here:

Dwayne Johnson's movie, Jumanji: The Next Level, won many international markets like China, Russia, Germany, and the UK. As per reports, Jumanji: The Next Level to date has earned $216 million, making it the biggest entry in the franchise yet. The film is currently running in over four thousand screens in the USA, making it one of the widest releases in 2019.

