Dwayne Johnson Says Jumanji Is Very Close To His Heart, Shares Heartwarming Post; See Pic

The fantasy adventure comedy film Jumanji: The Next Level has been a hit at the box office. It is a sequel to the 2017s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. It also is overall the third instalment in the Jumanji franchise. The movie stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner, Ser'Darius Blain, and Madison Iseman, reprising their roles from the previous film alongside newcomers Awkwafina, Danny Glover, and Danny DeVito. The leading men in Jumanji, Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart were at a theatre where we could see them giving away goodies and presents from the Jumanji movie. Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram to share his happiness about what he did at the theatre. Here is what he had to say.

Dwayne Johnson says “JUMANJI will forever hold a very special place in my ♥️”

Dwayne Johnson took to his Instagram to share a video where he was seen as an elf and Kevin Hart was seen as Santa Claus. To showcase his love, Dwayne Johnson wrote, “JUMANJI will forever hold a very special place in my ♥️🎅🏾. Back in 2015 the goal with our original JUMANJI was to deliver an awesome movie to audiences worldwide just in time for the Christmas holiday🎄. Now years later we’ve become the Christmas franchise for families around the world and I have the absolute privilege with my brother @kevinhart4real of creating moments like this for the ones who matter most - the audience. These fan reactions, these fan emotions - THIS IS THE BEST PART OF MY JOB. All my love and gratitude from the baddest Elf on the planet. Merry Christmas to you and your families. #TheJumanjiMagic ♥️ @jonbrandoncruz 🎥”

In the caption, he explained how Jumanji is so close to his heart and how Jumanji will always hold a special place in his heart. In the video, we could see him give away PS4’s, Jumanji merchandise, and free movie passes for one year. At the end of the video, we could see both Kevin and Dwayne Johnson say that this is probably their last activity for Jumanji: The Next Level. He also added how seeing the fans in tears of joy and with smiling faces makes their day and how happy they are to spread happiness to the audience of their film.

