Dwayne Johnson's Best Moments From 'Baywatch' To Reminisce His Performance

Dwayne Johnson is considered one of the highest-paid stars in Hollywood. The star's Baywatch went on to garner humongous appreciation from all over. The action comedy film based on the television series of the same name was created by Michael Berk, Douglas Schwartz, and Gregory J. Bonann. Baywatch follows the story of a lifeguard Mitch Buchannon and his team which takes down a drug lord in an effort to save their beach. The flick also stars Zac Efron, Jon Bass, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach and Priyanka Chopra. Let's take a look at Dwayne Johnson's best moments from Baywatch.

When Dwayne Johnson calls Zac Effron 'One Direction'

In this scene, Zac Effron visits the interview for being a coast guard at the beach and Dwayne Johnson is the lead guard of that beach. While Zac enters with over-confidence and attitude, The Rock trolls him calling 'One Direction' and asks him to give the interview by performing the stunts. There are more few instances where Dwayne is seen trolling Zac.

i still can't believe dwayne johnson's chara in baywatch (2017) called me out on the first three main fandoms i was in during my pre-teen to teen years pic.twitter.com/Hmn2VWwUju — airyell (@CAPTAlNWlNGHEAD) February 20, 2019

The Big Boy Competition Scene

Here, Dwayne Johnson challenges Zac Effron to beat him at the Big Boy's Course. The High School Musical star performs the toughest challenge. Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson is all set to beat him up at the real course. Check out the scene.

The Opener

Baywatch's opening scene is one of the best Dwayne Johnson moments from the film. The scene begins with a slow song and sunrise. Dwayne Johnson is seen chilling until an accident takes place. The Rock saves the drowning guy with complete ease.

