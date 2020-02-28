Dwayne Johnson Reveals What He Carries In His Gym Bag Everyday; Details Here

Dwayne Douglas Johnson, best known by his ring name The Rock, is considered as one of the fittest personalities in Hollywood. A few months back, he revealed through a video what interesting stuff he carries in his gym bag. If you think that his bag contains all workout-related products, you are highly mistaken. With the video, he left everyone surprised and his fans have never been happier to know these details.

ALSO READ: Dwayne Johnson's 'smoldering' Lines From 'Jumanj' Franchise

What does Dwayne Johnson carry in gym bag every day

The 47-year-old actor took to his Instagram to show off the peculiar items that he carries in his gym bag. He shared a three-minute-long video on his account which toured his signature Under Armour workout bag. It contains his wireless headphones and a Maui doll. This doll was gifted to him by his daughters Tiana Gia and Jasmine. Apart from this, the Baywatch actor also carries a "love note" from his wife, Lauren Hashian.

ALSO READ: Dwayne Johnson Can 'rock' The Suited-up Look Perfectly, Here's Proof

Later in the video, Dwayne also admitted that he drinks tequila before starting his workout routines. However, the list of odd things he carries doesn't end here. In his video, one can see that he also carries the 'magic eight ball' that he uses mainly to get answers to questions he has no answer to. Moreover, many of us prefer having protein shakes or egg omelette with avocado spread on toast as a post-workout snack. Well, Dwayne does not believe in this and hence his bag includes ‘lion dogs’ as his post-workout snack.

Upcoming movies of Dwayne Johnson

The actor was last seen in Jumanji: The Next Level that came out in December 2019. Dwayne Johnson is soon going to join the DCEU and will star as the infamous Black Adam. Later, he will also be a part of American fantasy adventure film Jungle Cruise which is slated to release on July 24, 2020. If speculations are true then he will also be seen in the 10th instalment of Fast and Furious series.

ALSO READ: Dwayne Johnson's Workout Videos On Instagram Will Definitely Motivate You To Hit The Gym

ALSO READ: Dwayne Johnson's Upcoming Movies That Fans Are Anticipating This Year

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.