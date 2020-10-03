Dwayne Johnson Shares Video Of Playing With Daughter In A Pool; Take A Look

Dwayne Johnson is not just a great actor and a popular wrestler, but is a doting father too. The Rock has been spending as much time as he can with his daughters in this quarantine period amid the coronavirus pandemic. He has posted many pictures and videos on his Instagram where is he captured spending time with his daughters. Yesterday, he posted a video on his social media where he can be seen playing with his daughter in the pool.

Dwayne Johnson loves spending time with his daughters. Be it having tea with her in her toy kitchen or making with them birds using craft supplies. Yesterday, The Rock had posted a video of him playing in the pool with his daughter. He is seen throwing his daughter in the air and catching her when he falls in the pool. His daughter is squealing with joy every time she goes up in the air.

It was such a joyful video. The Rock had captioned it - ‘“AGAIN, AGAIN, AGAIN!” 😂💦 and I have zero say in this matter 💁🏽‍♂️We play this game for 20min til my arms feel like they’re falling out of their sockets - then we play “Daddy is the horse shark 🐴 🦈where she gets on my back and we ride around the pool - only caveat is, I have to be underwater and gallop on all fours. What a fun game that is 🤣As relentlessly energetic 🌪 as my kids are, man this is the stuff I truly cherish. #ourbond’.

Dwayne Johson is also known for his workout regime. His Instagram is full of videos of him lifting heavy weights and rigorously working out. Dwayne was also a wrestler for the World Wrestling Federation for a long time before he decided to quit and pursue his career in acting.

Recently, Dwyane Johnson announced through Twitter that he, his wife Lauren Hashian and daughters Jasmine Johnson and Tiana Gia Johnson had tested positive for COVID-19. They all have recovered from it. Dwayne also posted a video on his Instagram urging people to stay safe and follow precautionary measures.

One of Dwyane Johnson’s upcoming movies is Jungle Cruise which will release in 2021. The movie also stars Emily Blunt, Jack Whitehall, Paul Giamatti, among others. Another of Dwayne’s most awaited film is Red Notice. The movie is set to release in 2021 as well.

