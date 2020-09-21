'Black Adam' Filming Location: Know Where This Dwayne Johnson Starrer Is Shooting

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, many films had stopped their shoots for the safety of their crew and actors. However, now that everything is slowly opening up, the entertainment industry has begun shoots for various films and shows. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson's Black Adam has already begun its filming from September. They recently revealed a shoot location they are currently shooting at, in reports by Project Casting. Read on to know Black Adam's filming locations

Black Adam's filming location

Black Adam starring Dwayne "The Rock " Johnson has already begun its shoot. The character Black Adam had previously featured in the DC extended universe film Shazam when DC announced that the character Black Adam will feature in his own film. Black Adam concept teaser was released in August to explain what the character is all about. Currently, Black Adam filming is taking place in Atlanta city in Georgia. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been training for his role as Black Adam for quite a few years now.

A lot of films and shows have been shot in Atlanta. Films like The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Captain America: Civil War and shows like The Vampire Diaries and The Walking Dead have been shot in Atlanta. Black Adam's filming will also affect various business in Atlanta.

Previously, various films were shot here, and in 2019, nearly 400 movies and TV shows filmed in Atlanta and other parts of Georgia impacting 3,040 motion picture and television industry businesses.

More about Black Adam

In November 2019, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson had revealed that he will be playing the role of Black Adam. He also revealed the release date of the film which is November 22, 2021. However as the shoot had been delayed because of the pandemic, the dates might be postponed further. He added that like most kids, he also dreamt of becoming a superhero. He also explained the traits of his character Black Adam.

They also dropped a teaser recently that showcases a backstory of Black Adam. In DC comics Black Adam was Shazam's foe. However, nothing has been made clear yet about this anti-hero character. In the teaser, Black Adam is shown as a rogue hero of a fictional city called Khandaq. The city is said to be a 'melting pot of magic, culture, and power'. The city ruled over its citizens with oppression and slavery and after 5000 years Black Adam fights all this and frees himself to live in the modern-day.

