Dwayne Johnson Posts Pictures Of His 'recovery Moments'; Shares A List Of His Injuries

Apart from being a global superstar, Dwayne Johnson is an active social media influencer and possesses a massive following around the world. Recently, the actor and former professional wrestler took to his Instagram account to share pictures of himself as he revealed the method that helps him recover after all his injuries. Read along to take a look at the pictures and what he has to say about them.

Dwayne Johnson shares pictures of his recovery method

Sharing a couple of pictures of himself going through his recovery process which is acupuncturing, Dwayne Johnson wrote in his caption that he is grateful for these moments of relief and shared a list of his injuries so far. Johnson also requested fans to take care of their bodies.

He wrote, “Even though I look like a wounded, passed out drunk buffalo laying face down in prairies - can’t tell ya how grateful I am for these quiet healing/recovery moments. After the fun pain of/ 4 knee surgeries, Torn quadricep off my pelvis, Torn adductor off my pelvis. Triple hernia surgery, Ruptured Achilles’ tendon, Completely shoulder reconstruction, 3 low back disc herniations, 2 low back disc ruptures. It’s the daily reminder that we only have one body and we gotta take care of it.” The post has over 4.6 million likes, so far. Check out some of the comments under the post left by his fans and followers.

Dwayne Johnson on the work front

The actor is recently seen in the sitcom Young Rock, which focuses on his journey through his professional career and personal life. The Rock is the narrator and also features as the older version of himself in the show. He is also the creator and executive producer of the sitcom.

Dwayne will be seen playing the role of Frank in the 2021 film Jungle Cruise directed by Jaume Collett Serra, which is currently in the post-production stage. He will share screen space with Emily Blunt, Édgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti for the movie. He will also be seen in the movie Red Notice alongside Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.

