Dwayne Johnson Beats Kylie Jenner On IG Rich-list; Makes Over $1 Million For Every Post

Dwayne Johnson recently dethroned beauty mogul Kylie Jenner, who had acquired the top position on the Instagram rich list, which claimed her to be the highest-paid star on Instagram for her posts. As per recent developments, Dwayne Johnson bagged the position after Kylie Jenner was stripped of her billionaire status by Forbes earlier this year. Reportedly, Dwayne Johnson charges more than a million for every paid post on Instagram.

According to a leading news daily, it is the first time in four years that a Kardashian or a Jenner has not dominated the list. Reportedly, Johnson charges more than ₹7.6 crores for his paid posts, as his earnings have gone up by 15%, while Kylie Jenner charges nearly ₹7.4 crores per post. Reportedly, Kylie's net-worth fell by an astounding 22%.

Kylie still world's highest-paid celebrity

However, Kylie Jenner still remains the world's highest-paid celebrity in terms of her annual pay. As per the Forbes publication, Kylie Jenner earned $590 million over the past year, most of which was due to beauty giant Coty buying a 51 percent stake of her own brand, Kylie Cosmetics, last January. This comes after the reality show star sold the share for $600 million, which led to her earning $540 million before tax. However, in 2020, the Forbes publication accused the Jenner family of inflating figures and 'forging' tax returns for the makeup mogul's cosmetics company and alleged them of faking their billionaire status.

Dwayne’s projects

Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson last graced the big screens with Jumanji: The Next Level with Kevin Heart. The film also stars Jack Black, Nick Jonas, Karen Gillan, Ser'Darius Blain, Morgan Turner, Madison Iseman and Alex Wolff, who are seen reprising their roles from the previous film of the franchise, alongside newcomers Danny Glover, Awkwafina and Danny DeVito. This American fantasy adventure comedy film is the third installment of the Jumanji franchise. As per reports, Dwayne Johnson earned $23 million for his role in Jumanji: The Next Level. Reportedly, Dwayne Johnson earned close to $90 million last year.

Others on the list

Besides Dwayne Johnson and Kylie Jenner, the list also included Cristiano Ronaldo, Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Beyonce, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift and Neymar. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Virat Kohli were the only Indians in the top 30 positions, as they bagged the 28th and the 26th position respectively. Recently, Priyanka Chopra Jonas made it to the news when she bagged a multimillion-dollar deal with Amazon Prime videos

